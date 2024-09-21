Tony Khan Declares AEW Boasts "The Greatest Roster Ever" in Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan explained the rationale behind scheduling the highly anticipated match between Will Ospreay and Ricochet for AEW Dynamite's five-year anniversary edition rather than a pay-per-view event. Khan emphasized that events like the anniversary show and Grand Slam are significant milestones that merit major matchups.

“That’s why I think it makes perfect sense with these big stages. We have the greatest roster ever. There is an unlimited supply of huge matches. These are matches that have been building since the people arrived at AEW,” Khan stated.

He further highlighted the importance of AEW’s recent pay-per-view successes, saying, “All In and All Out stand as two of our greatest pay-per-views, and I’m very excited going into WrestleDream about what’s happening in AEW. The future of the AEW World Championship is yet to be determined, but at Grand Slam, the future of AEW is at stake, and so much is on the line.”