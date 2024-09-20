WWE Smackdown Results (September 20, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On tap for tonight's show is LA Knight defending his WWE US Title against Andrade, while Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton take on Naomi & Bayley in Tornado Tag Team match with additional stipulations. In another announced match, Giovanni Vinci gets another crack at Apollo Crews. As well, WWE is promising us footage of an "intense exchange" between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at Georgia Tech.

Check back later for live results!

We kick off Smackdown with a recap of the Sikoa/Reigns/Rhodes feud. We also see The Bloodline entering the arena and being asked to be pat down through a metal detector and Jacob Fatu assaults the security guards.

Match 1 - United States Championship Match: LA Knight(c) -vs- Andrade



The bell rings and Andrade puts out his hand for a handshake and they lock up. Knight cradles Andrade off the bat, and they go back and forth and Andrade avoids a BFT and heads outside the ring and we hit our first commercial break.

Back from break, Knight delivers some chops to Andrade who fights back with chops of his own. Knight comes back with chops and punches until Andrade flips over the top rope, smacks Knight and heads to the other turnbuckle and hits a cross body for a two count. Andrade has Knight in a headlock on the mat and they get to their feet and Andrade takes down Knight with a shoulder check - Knight knocks Andrade down who heads outside. Outside the ring, Knight slams Andrade's head into the announce table several times and throws him back in the ring. Knight throws himself over the top rope into the ring with a slingshot shoulder check for a two count. Knight pummels Andrade in the corner and they end up on the apron and battle on the apron. Knight gets Andrade on his shoulders but Andrade counters and throws Knight into the steel ring post. Andrade moonsaults off the top rope to the outside onto Knight and we cut to commercial.

Back in the ring, Andrade hits Knight with a forearm which sends Knight into the corner. Andrade stomps Knight in the corner and comes flying at Knight who moves out of the way and plants a DDT on Andrade for a two count. Knight now stomps away at Andrade in the same corner he was before and he comes flying at Andrade who doesn't move. Knight hits a neckbreaker on Andrade for a near fall. Knight gets Andrade on the top turnbuckle and Andrade elbows Knight off the turnbuckle. Andrade hits a moonsault on Knight and Knight kicks out of the pin. Andrade amps himself up and hits a double knee on Knight for a two count again. Andrade hits a jawbreaker and runs at Knight who intercepts and hits a powerslam on Andrade. Knight is up on the second rope and then bounces onto the top and hits a flying elbow. Knight goes for a BFT but Andrade schoolboys him for a two count. Andrade hits a solid elbow to Knight for another two count. Andrade gets Knight up on the turnbuckle and tries for a missile drop kick but Knight avoids it and hits a BFT for the win.

Winner and STILL United States Champion: LA Knight

After the match, Andrade and Knight face off and Andrade makes him shake his hand as a sign of respect.

We see a clip of the Nia/Tiffy/Naomi/Bayley stipulation for their match. We cut to Tiffany and Nia backstage. Tiff talks about how great it will be to send Bayley or Naomi. Nia says the women are after her title so if Tiffany is the reason for the loss that she should leave Smackdown.

Backstage, Andrade is approached by Carmello Hayes. Hayes tells Andrade his loss was embarrassing and Andrade punches Hayes and they brawl backstage until officials break them up.

We are taken to Georgia Tech and see cars pulling up and entering the stadium. Roman Reigns gets out and walks to the center of the stadium. Cody Rhodes then pulls up and meets Reigns in the center of the field. The men stand face to face and Reigns tells Rhodes the ground he's standing on, and everything he puts his eyes on in here, is his. He says he's spilled blood and sweat on this field in the past. So it's his field and stadium and that Rhodes better believe it's his city. What has Rhodes done for his city? Rhodes says on the other side of the stadium - multiple generations of his family has bled for this city as this may be Reigns' field but it's Rhodes' home. Reigns says Rhodes is in a lose/lose situation as he has everything to lose but the people he is going against have nothing to lose. Reigns says The Bloodline has taken everything from him and he has nothing to lose. There is no weight on Reigns' neck but it's now on Rhodes'. Rhodes says he knows this already and that he told Reigns he will be a chief without a tribe and that's what has happened. Rhodes says they already have a tribal chief and it's not Reigns, they have a champion and it's not Reigns. He says Reigns is no longer everything he was before. Reigns asks Rhodes what he wants. Rhodes says he wants Reigns' word that he will have Rhodes back so he can have Reigns' back. Reigns says he gives Rhodes his word and he'll have Rhodes back but when it's all done he's taking back what's his. Reigns tries to walk away and Rhodes blocks him and says it's not his to take. Reigns tells Rhodes that he's in his way, and in his way in life and walks off the field. We cut to the arena and see Kevin Owens was watching this whole thing go down on a monitor. Byron Saxton asks him for this thoughts and Owens walks away.

Kevin Owen is deep in thought backstage and we head to ringside.

Match 2: Apollo Crews -vs- Giovanni Vinci



Crews is already in the ring, and Vinci makes his way to the ring. The bell rings and the men lock up and Vinci starts hammering away on Crews. Vinci delivers an uppercut and chops to Crews, and Crews fires back with chops and then he's thrown into the turnbuckle. Vinci takes down Crews with a clothesline and mounts Crews and punches him. Vinci body slams Crews into the ropes three times and then tries for a powerbomb but Crews counters and rolls him up for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

After the match Vinci attacks Crews outside and throws him back into the ring. Vinci hits a brainbuster on Crews and then slaps him around and leaves.

Owens is still backstage pondering... Byron asks for his thoughts and Owens says he will discuss what he thinks out in the ring and we go to commercial.

Owens' music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Owens addresses the Rhodes/Reign situation. He says with Cody agreeing to team up with Reigns makes him feel... and Tama Tonga's music hits and The Bloodline minus Solo Sikoa come out. Tonga gets on the mic and demands the crowd let him speak. He says last week Rhodes and Reign embarrassed their tribal chief which was a big mistake and they'll get theirs at Bad Blood, but tonight Owens will have what's coming for him. Owens says no one wants to hear them and to come into the ring so he can punch them. Owens gets the better of Tonga and Loa and Fatu squares off with Rhodes. The rest of the Bloodline attack Owens and DIY come out to even the odds and clean house and send The Bloodline out of the ring. Nick Aldis and security come out to separate the competitors. Aldis says he has deja-vu and he's sick of them fighting without a bell ringing. He says since there is three people from each side he schedules a six man tag between The Bloodline and Owens/DIY for the main event tonight.

Naomi and Bayley are backstage. Bayley says they need to win so they can get this title opportunity... Bayley says one of them needs to take the title off of Nia. They both talk about winning.

Match 3 - Tornado Tag Match: Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton -vs- Naomi & Bayley



Jax and Stratton make their way to the ring first followed by Naomi and Bayley. The bell rings and the women go at. Naomi goes for Jax and Stratton goes for Bayley. Jax and Stratton swing Naomi and Bayley into eachother but they have a square dance and attack Jax and Stratton. Stratton is double teamed and then Naomi and Bayley attack Jax. Jax and Stratton get double teamed by both Naomi and Bayley and they drive both Stratton and Jax into the apron. Naomi and Bayley try to pin Jax and Jax powers back and takes out both Bayley and Naomi. Tiffy hits a blockbuster on Bayley for a two count.

Back from the break, Bayley is punching out Stratton outside the ring while Nia throws Naomi around. Jax now tries to throw Bayley but Naomi comes to her partner's aid. Bayley takes down Stratton with a clothesline outside the ring and throws her into the barricade. Bayley gets in the ring and hits a suicide dive on Jax and Naomi hits a crossbody on Jax. Back in the ring, Bayley and Naomi double team Stratton and Bayley goes for the pin and Naomi pulls Bayley off. Jax comes in and takes out both Naomi and Bayley but they come back with a double back body drop on Jax. Bayley runs into an elbow from Jax and Jax then plants Naomi and sets her up for the AnNiahilator but Bayley saves Naomi and they both get on Jax but Stratton takes Bayley off. Jax squishes Naomi while Bayley hits an elbow drop on Stratton for a two count on both. Bayley and Naomi double team Stratton and Jax comes in for the save. Jax gets an X-Factor on Jax and Tiff hits a swanton but Naomi moves out of the way and she hits Jax with it. Stratton now tries to fight off Bayley and Naomi and they hit a 1-D on Stratton. Jax hits a Samoan drop on Bayley and Naomi comes in and rolls up Jax for the win.

Winners: Naomi & Bayley

Back from commercial we get a video package for Chelsea Green. We see her training for her dumpster match against Michin by a dumpster. She says she is taking out the trash and calls Michin trash.

Bayley and Naomi are backstage with Nick Aldis to determine who gets the title shot. Aldis schedules a match between Bayley and Naomi next week where the winner gets a title shot against Nia Jax.

Match 4 - Six Man Tag Match: Kevin Owens & DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) -vs- The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)



Owens comes out first and waits for DIY but we cut backstage and The Bloodline takes out DIY. Owens heads to the back, but The Bloodline come out and start attacking Owens. They throw Owens into the ring and The Street Profits come out to help Owens. Ford and Dawkins battle The Bloodline outside the ring and Owens comes off the top rope and senton bombs onto everyone outside the ring and we cut to commercial break.

We come back from break and the bell rings and The Street Profits have taken DIY's place. Owens has Loa in the corner and he tags in Dawkins who beats on Loa and Ford is tagged in who flips onto Loa. Ford kicks Loa and covers him for a quick one count. Dawkins is tagged in and he takes down Loa and covers for a two count. Dawkins tags in Owens who splashes on Loa for a two count. Owens tags in Ford and he stomps Loa in the corner. Ford Irish whips Loa in the corner but he bounces back with a clothesline on Ford. Fatu is tagged in and he punches out Ford in the corner. Ford is whipped into the corner, and Fatu tags in Tonga who jumps the ropes onto Ford. Tonga hammers on Ford and comes at him with a flying right hand and covers for a two count. Fatu is now tagged in and Ford fights back but is wiped out by Fatu. Ford crawls to the corner and moves out of the way as Fatu comes running at him. Ford tags Dawkins who takes down Fatu and hits an elbow on him and takes out the rest of The Bloodline. Dawkins comes at Fatu with a spinning punch but Fatu hits him with a kick and then a moonsault.

We come back from commercial break, Dawkins is being double teamed by Loa and Tonga. Tonga covers Dawkins for a two count. Tonga punches Dawkins and straps him into a headlock. Dawkins does his best to power out of the hold, and is able to break the hold with punches. Dawkins hits a release German suplex and Tonga rolls out to his corner and tags out. Fatu comes in and beats on Dawkins and sends him into the turnbuckle. Fatu headbutts Dawkins and Dawkins its a drop kick on Fatu and sends Fatu into the turnbuckle. Fatu tags in Tonga and Dawkins tags Ford. Ford hits a cross body on Tonga and takes out Loa. Ford kicks Tonga and drops Tonga with a back drop and hits a moonsault for a two count. Ford hits a kick to Tonga's head and tags in Owens who runs around the ring and takes out The Bloodline who are outside the ring. He hits a running senton on Fatu and a frog splash on Loa. He gets back in the ring and cannonballs Tonga in the corner. KO gets on the top rope and Swanton bombs Tonga and Fatu breaks the pin. Dawkins comes in and takes out Fatu - both men are knocked to the outside. In the ring, KO gets on the top rope and Tonga gets up and starts punching Owens. Tonga climbs on the turnbuckle too and the men trade punches on the top rope. KO hits a twisting suplex on Tonga for a two count as Loa breaks the count. Owens goes for the stunner on Tonga but he counters but Owens outsmarts Tonga and hits the stunner but the count is broken up and Owens is thrown into the steel steps. The bell rings, and all the men are now outside the ring brawling. Fatu sends Dawkins into the time keepers area and they team up on Ford. All three men then go for Owens, but KO fights back. Loa and Tonga slam Owens' head against the announce table. Loa and Fatu take Ford into the ring, Loa slams him and Fatu hits a splash off the top rope. All three men then go outside the ring and triple team Owens. DIY come out for the save, but Fatu kicks both Ciampa and Gargano and go back to Owens. Owens sends Loa to the steel steps and battles with Fatu. Loa comes back and Tonga and Fatu join him in the ring as they all beat down Owens. Cody Rhodes' music hits and he comes out with a chair and takes out Loa and Tonga and gets in the ring with Fatu. Rhodes hits Fatu with a Cody cutter and The Bloodline flee from the ring. Owens and Rhodes are in the ring and Owes is holding a chair and he looks like he's going to hit Rhodes with the chair but he drops it. Rhodes extends his hand and Owens and Rhodes hug as the show goes off the air.