Tony Khan Praises Mercedes Mone’s Success in AEW: "One of the Greatest"

Tony Khan is delighted with how Mercedes Mone’s time in AEW has progressed so far.

Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her debut for AEW this past March and currently holds both the TBS Championship and NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. Most recently, she successfully defended her TBS title against Hikaru Shida at All Out.

In an interview with Going Ringside, Khan offered high praise for Mone’s contributions to AEW, describing her as one of the most talented professional wrestlers he's ever seen:

"She’s the face of the Superstation, TBS — the TBS Champion. The New Japan Strong Women’s Champion. The double champ, the CEO, Mercedes Mone. I think she’s one of the greatest pro wrestlers in the entire world. And she’s a huge, huge star. A huge signing for AEW. We saw her picking up big wins time after time. She’s just at the top of her profession right now. I’m a huge fan of Mercedes Mone, and she’s fantastic for AEW. And just such a great star with a huge following. And also a great person and a great pro wrestler. One of the most talented pro wrestlers I’ve ever seen is Mercedes Mone, in my opinion."

Since capturing the TBS Championship in May, Mone has made seven successful defenses. Additionally, as the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, she has made one defense, defeating Stardom's Momo Watanabe in June.