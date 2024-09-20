WWE Raises the Stakes: Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton Set as Tornado Tag Match Tonight

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has added a significant stipulation to the Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton match set for tonight’s SmackDown.

The stakes for the match are high. If the babyface team (Bayley & Naomi) secures the victory, the team member who scores the pinfall or submission will earn a shot at Nia Jax's WWE Women's Championship at the upcoming Bad Blood event. However, if the heel team (Jax & Stratton) prevails, the babyface team member who takes the fall will be forced to leave SmackDown permanently.

In addition to these stipulations, WWE has now revealed that the match will be a tornado tag. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis noted that this decision ensures fairness, as neither Bayley nor Naomi can opt out of tagging in or refuse to tag out during the match.

WWE SmackDown Matches (Friday, September 20):

- United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade

- Tornado Tag Match: Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton (If Bayley & Naomi win, whoever scores the fall will challenge Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship at Bad Blood. If Bayley & Naomi lose, whoever loses the fall must leave SmackDown forever)

- Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

- Footage of Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns Georgia Tech angle will air