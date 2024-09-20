WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Raises the Stakes: Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton Set as Tornado Tag Match Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 20, 2024

WWE Raises the Stakes: Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton Set as Tornado Tag Match Tonight

WWE has added a significant stipulation to the Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton match set for tonight’s SmackDown.

The stakes for the match are high. If the babyface team (Bayley & Naomi) secures the victory, the team member who scores the pinfall or submission will earn a shot at Nia Jax's WWE Women's Championship at the upcoming Bad Blood event. However, if the heel team (Jax & Stratton) prevails, the babyface team member who takes the fall will be forced to leave SmackDown permanently.

In addition to these stipulations, WWE has now revealed that the match will be a tornado tag. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis noted that this decision ensures fairness, as neither Bayley nor Naomi can opt out of tagging in or refuse to tag out during the match.

WWE SmackDown Matches (Friday, September 20):

- United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade

- Tornado Tag Match: Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton (If Bayley & Naomi win, whoever scores the fall will challenge Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship at Bad Blood. If Bayley & Naomi lose, whoever loses the fall must leave SmackDown forever)

- Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

- Footage of Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns Georgia Tech angle will air

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89384/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π