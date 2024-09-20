Booker T Clears Air on CM Punk, Dismisses Rumored Beef

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Booker T Addresses Long-Rumored Feud with CM Punk, Says There's No Beef

For years, there have been rumors of a backstage feud between Booker T and CM Punk. However, on the latest episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T set the record straight about the status of their relationship.

The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator revealed that he recently ran into Punk during Punk’s special appearance on NXT this past Tuesday in Orlando, FL.

“I don’t know if you guys noticed, on Tuesday night NXT, I ran into CM Punk,” Booker said. “We had words.”

Despite the rumors, Booker T emphasized that there has never been any real issue between the two.

“The thing is, it was refreshing. I know people were tripping when they saw me and CM Punk. CM Punk and I, we really never had any beef. We really never did. People really thought that when he was in AEW. I don’t think CM Punk and I ever had any beef," he said. "Did I say some things about CM Punk specifically when he was in the UFC? Yeah, I did. I don’t think I said anything derogatory or mean-spirited towards CM Punk at all.”

Booker went on to explain that his comments on Punk’s UFC career were intended as “constructive criticism,” and that he frequently offers similar opinions about other topics on his podcast and other platforms.

“We are too old to be thinking about beef,” Booker T concluded, dismissing any notion of lingering tension between the two wrestling veterans.