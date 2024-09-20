Update on Wardlow’s AEW Absence

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Wardlow hasn't appeared on AEW TV for months, despite many viewing him as a top contender. His AEW run has been inconsistent, with frequent halts to his momentum. A potential feud with Adam Cole was stalled due to Cole’s injury.

Wardlow was seen at a Jacksonville Jaguars game on September 15, looking healthy, which suggests his absence isn't injury-related. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wardlow is among the wrestlers AEW is rotating out due to its large roster.

There’s no word on when he’ll return, but fans are left guessing. His last wrestling-related tweet on June 5 took aim at AEW Champion MJF, accusing him of copying his persona. Wardlow tweeted:

“He wants to be a 6’3 270lb monster athlete so bad. Now stealing my whole identity? Call yourself the ‘lone wolf’ all you want. You’re still just a pu**y that I squashed like nothing.”

Whether this tweet hints at a renewed rivalry remains unclear, but fans are eager for his return.