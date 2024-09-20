Preview of Tonight’s AEW Rampage in Wilkes-Barre, PA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling is back with this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, airing at 10/9c on TNT. The show was taped at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Tonight’s lineup for the one-hour AEW on TNT program includes Mark Briscoe taking on Bryan Keith, Wheeler Yuta facing off against The Butcher, and Hikaru Shida battling Harley Cameron. Fans can also look forward to a high-energy four-way match featuring Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, Lio Rush, and Rocky Romero. Additionally, Roderick Strong & The Beast Mortos will be in action.