Preview for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Sacramento, CA

The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight in California’s "Golden State" as WWE SmackDown airs its second show on USA Network. The action kicks off at 8/7c from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Tonight’s lineup includes a high-stakes tag team match featuring Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton taking on Bayley & Naomi. If Bayley & Naomi secure the victory, the teammate who scores the pinfall will challenge Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship at WWE Bad Blood 2024. However, if they lose, the teammate pinned will be forced to leave WWE SmackDown.

Also on the card, LA Knight defends the WWE United States Championship against Andrade, while Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns attempt to find common ground against The Bloodline, consisting of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Expect more thrilling action throughout the night.