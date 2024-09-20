AEW Star Miro Requests Release

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former TNT Champion Miro has requested his release from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), according to a report from Fightful Select.

The Bulgarian star has been absent from AEW television throughout 2024, with his last match taking place at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023.

Despite being healthy for "quite some time," Miro and AEW have reportedly struggled to align creatively. The company considered including him in the All In London Casino Gauntlet match and had discussed a potential storyline with Jon Moxley earlier this year, but these plans did not materialize.

Miro signed a four-year contract extension in spring 2022, binding him to AEW until approximately spring 2026. It remains uncertain whether AEW will grant his release request or if there is interest from other companies, such as WWE.

Prior to joining AEW, Miro spent over a decade with WWE under the ring name Rusev. He was released by the company in 2020 and subsequently signed with AEW.