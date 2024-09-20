WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Miro Requests Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 20, 2024

Former TNT Champion Miro has requested his release from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), according to a report from Fightful Select.

The Bulgarian star has been absent from AEW television throughout 2024, with his last match taking place at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023.

Despite being healthy for "quite some time," Miro and AEW have reportedly struggled to align creatively. The company considered including him in the All In London Casino Gauntlet match and had discussed a potential storyline with Jon Moxley earlier this year, but these plans did not materialize.

Miro signed a four-year contract extension in spring 2022, binding him to AEW until approximately spring 2026. It remains uncertain whether AEW will grant his release request or if there is interest from other companies, such as WWE.

Prior to joining AEW, Miro spent over a decade with WWE under the ring name Rusev. He was released by the company in 2020 and subsequently signed with AEW.

Source: Fightful Select
