Jeff Hardy Pays Special Tribute to Bray Wyatt During TNA iMPACT

Jeff Hardy paid tribute to Bray Wyatt on Thursday night.

During the post-Victory Road 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on Thursday, September 19, The Hardys appeared in a backstage segment alongside Masha Slamovich.

In the segment, Jeff Hardy wore face paint inspired by the late wrestling icon Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), resembling the signature look from Wyatt's "Fiend" persona during his WWE career.

Later in the evening, The Hardys and Masha Slamovich teamed up to defeat The System, consisting of Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Tasha Steelz, in a six-person mixed tag team main event.