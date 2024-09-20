Tony Khan Teases AEW's Bright Future Amid Warner Brothers Discovery Deal Reports

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Just before the 2024 AEW All Out pay-per-view event, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the company was "on the 1-yard line at the most important time in our history." Earlier in the month, reports surfaced suggesting that AEW had secured a "done deal" with Warner Brothers Discovery for a media rights renewal.

A recent article from Puck shared further insights into the anticipated renewal, and during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan addressed the news directly:

"Well, I didn’t bring my sunglasses to the Sirius studio today, but the future is so bright I need them. I know there have been reports and some very interesting things circulating. There are a lot of reports and rumors. I have not confirmed, and Warner Brothers has not confirmed anything officially… I can say with 100% certainty, AEW, TBS, and TNT are here to stay for a long time."