WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tony Khan Teases AEW's Bright Future Amid Warner Brothers Discovery Deal Reports

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 20, 2024

Tony Khan Teases AEW's Bright Future Amid Warner Brothers Discovery Deal Reports

Just before the 2024 AEW All Out pay-per-view event, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the company was "on the 1-yard line at the most important time in our history." Earlier in the month, reports surfaced suggesting that AEW had secured a "done deal" with Warner Brothers Discovery for a media rights renewal.

A recent article from Puck shared further insights into the anticipated renewal, and during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan addressed the news directly:

"Well, I didn’t bring my sunglasses to the Sirius studio today, but the future is so bright I need them. I know there have been reports and some very interesting things circulating. There are a lot of reports and rumors. I have not confirmed, and Warner Brothers has not confirmed anything officially… I can say with 100% certainty, AEW, TBS, and TNT are here to stay for a long time."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #dynamite #rampage #collision #tony khan #tbs #tnt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89369/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π