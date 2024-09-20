TNA IMPACT On AXS TV Results - (September 19, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Recap by: pwinsider.com

The episode starts off with a recap of Victory Road - Spitfire winning the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles, Jordynne Grace retaining her championship against Wendy Choo, and the main event of Nic Nemeth vs. Moose.

Alisha Edwards comes out to the ring and says that what happened at Victory Road was a travesty. She knows that everyone is upset that she is no longer a TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion. If it wasn’t for Masha “Slamowitch,” she’d still be champion. With that, Masha Slamovich comes to the ring. Alisha reminds Masha that she is under concussion protocol and can’t be touched. She says that Masha is nothing without her, as she was the brains of Malisha. Alisha claims that Masha can’t understand her because she doesn’t speak English.

Masha grabs the microphone and speaks Russian. She then says that she can understand everything and, just like everyone else, she’s sick of Alisha. Tasha Steelz runs to the ring and attacks Masha. Masha starts to fight back until Alisha hits her with a Kendo Stick. Alisha then holds Masha for Steelz to swing the Kendo Stick, but Jordynne Grace comes out to make the save.

The System’s Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards run out to protect Alisha Edwards and Tasha Steelz. As they do so, The Hardys come running out and clear the ring of The System. Santino Marella comes out and puts a stop to the chaos. He makes a six-person tag team match for tonight: The “Hard Boys” and Masha Slamovich vs. The System and Tasha Steelz.

As for Jordynne Grace…Santino gets cut off by Ariana Grace’s music. She says that Jordynne Grace will team up with one of her best friends from NXT next week to take on Rosemary and Wendy Choo. Santino approves of Ariana’s decision.

Josh Alexander is in the back. Eric Young approaches him and tells him that he’s been where Alexander has been. They look at the business the same way, but there are a lot of young guys paying attention and learning from him. Where Alexander is - it’s hard to come back from. Young says Alexander has to take things more seriously.

Masha Slamovich is approached by Jordynne Grace in the back. She says that she thinks Masha should answer one of her open challenges. Masha says that it might be a possibility, but she has other things to worry about right now. She knocks on The Hardy’s door. She thanks them for their help and shows them a picture of a younger her meeting a younger them. She never thought they’d be teaming together. Matt Hardy appreciates her words, but says it’s time to focus and take care of The System.

First Class vs. Sinner & Saint

Travis Williams and KC Navarro start things off. They circle and lock up. Williams goes behind. They counter each other’s attacks and KC hits a taunt. Williams goes for a handshake. KC accepts, but Williams gets in a cheap shot. He tags in Judas Icarus.

Icarus hits some quick strikes and gets a two count. He hits a couple of hard chops and sends KC into the ropes. AJ Francis gets a blind tag and attacks Icarus from behind. AJ slams KC on top of Icarus. Francis takes control of Icarus in the corner and hits Tennessee Whiskey. KC tags in and gets a two count.

KC gets in a chop and then a running elbow in the corner. He follows it with a snapmare and a double stomp for a two count. AJ tags in and Irish Whips KC into Icarus, but Icarus launches KC to the outside and then plants a DDT on AJ. Icarus tags in Williams. KC tags in.

Williams comes in hot and hits running strikes on KC, followed by a second rope drop kick. Williams goes for a dive to the outside, but KC moves. Williams is able to stop his momentum and hits the dive on the other side of the ring. Icarus tags in and hits a big slam on KC for a two count. Williams tags back in.

Sinner and Saint go to double team KC, but AJ breaks it up. AJ hits the Down Payment on Williams. KC follows it up with a top rope splash for the win!

Winners: First Class

Mike Santana is in the back with a bat wrapped in barbed wire. He says he’s been digging himself out of a hole all of his life. Tonight, he’s going to find out how tough JDC really is in the Texas Death Match.

Gia Miller is in the back with Mike Bailey. Bailey says it feels great to be champion again. Emergence was just a setback, but winning the championship back shows just how competitive the division is. Gia says that she just learned that Santino Marella made a tag team match of Mike Bailey, KUSHIDA, and Leon Slater vs. Zachary Wentz and The ABC for next week.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt throw to the digital exclusive of PCO shouting for Matt Cardona. Steph De Lander tells him to be patient.

Matt Cardona vs. Rhino

They circle and Matt Cardona hops out of the ring. He comes back in and throws a kick that Rhino catches. Rhino throws Cardona into the ropes and hits a running attack, followed by a hip toss. Rhino sets up for the Gore, but Cardona jumps out of the ring again.

Rhino follows him out and hits a suplex onto the ramp. They get back in the ring and Cardona gets a cheap shot in on Rhino and follows it up with a Missile Dropkick. Cardona takes control in the corner, laying in some punches. Rhino grabs him, though, and hits a Powerbomb for a two count.

Rhino gets a chair from under the ring and tosses it into the ring. Cardona grabs it and hits Rhino in the ribs with it. The referee calls for a disqualification.

Winner: Rhino by disqualification

Matt Cardona immediately hits Radio Silence. He sets up to hit Rhino with the chair and the lights go out. The lights come back on and PCO is in the ring! He lays out Cardona and goes for the PCO-sault. Cardona rolls out of the ring to safety. PCO grabs the chair and starts beating it up - as if it was Matt Cardona. PCO hits the PCO-sault onto the chair and continues to beat it up.

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Spitfire vs. WWE NXT's Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright

Ariana Grace comes out to congratulate Spitfire on their title win at Victory Road. She wants to see them face new competition. She introduces Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright.

Kendal Grey and Jody Threat start things off. They show some respect and then go into some amateur wrestling moves. Grey hits a Fireman’s Carry and works over Threat’s arm. Threat reverses into a headlock. Grey reverses into a throw for a pin that Threat kicks out of. Threat throws Grey into Spitfire’s corner and tags Dani Luna in.

Luna hits a running attack in the corner. She pulls Grey into the center of the ring and Grey almost gets a roll up. Luna is able to hit a Fallaway Slam and tags in Threat. Spitfire hits a double suplex for a two count. Carlee Bright tried to enter the ring, but the referee stopped her.

Luna tags in and Spitfire tries to double team Grey. Grey knocks Threat off of the ropes and kicks Luna off of her. Carlee Bright tags in and comes in hot. She hits some dropkicks on Luna and hits a spinning headscissors. Bright hits Luna with a big kick in the corner and then hits a spinning hurricanrana off of the ropes on Luna for a two count. Grey tags in, as does Threat.

Threat goes to the top rope and hits a flip onto the NXT team. Spitfire hits the Pressure Drop on Grey for the win!

Winners and STILL TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions: Spitfire

Ash by Elegance is in the back with The Personal Concierge. Ash is admiring herself in the mirror. Heather Reckless comes in and she wants to accept the offer of a makeover. Next week, Reckless is facing Xia Brookside. She asks for Ash and The Personal Concierge to watch her match. They say that they are busy, but will consider it.

JDC vs. Mike Santana - Texas Death Match

JDC brings a garbage can to the ring. Mike Santana enters through the crowd.

They go right at each other on the outside. Santana gets the early control and throws JDC into the ring. They trade shots in the middle of the ring. Santana hits some running elbows in the corner. He catches a JDC kick and hits one of his own, followed by another running kick. JDC is down in the corner and Santana rushes at him, but JDC leaves the ring. JDC walks around the ring and Santana hits a big dive to the outside.

JDC is thrown back in the ring. Santana gets two chairs from under the ring and tosses them inside the ring. He sets them up with the backs touching and attempts to toss JDC onto them. JDC rakes Santana’s face, but Santana gets the control back - hitting punches in the corner. JDC is able to grab him and Powerbomb him onto the chairs, though, for a two count.

JDC grabs a Kendo Stick from under the ring. He takes a garbage can and places it over Santana’s head. JDC hits the garbage can with the Kendo Stick multiple times. The garbage can is still on Santana as JDC hits Down and Dirty from the top rope. Santana rolls out of the ring as JDC also recovers from the big move.

Santana is bleeding on the outside. JDC attempts to pull him back into the ring, but Santana hits him with the barbed wire wrapped bat. Santana rakes the bat over JDC’s face and they continue to fight outside during the commercial break.

JDC has control at the top of the ramp as they return from commercial. Both men are bloody. He goes for a suplex, but Sananta wiggles out and hits a Piledriver on the stage for a two count. Santana lays in punches on the stairs that are on the stage. JDC pushes him off and hits a swinging DDT for a two count.

Santana rolls off the stage onto the concrete. JDC follows him and charges. Santana back body drops JDC into the barricade. Santana rolls an equipment cart into JDC twice. Santana climbs the stairs of the stage. JDC is on a table below it. Santana goes for a dive, but stops. He grabs a ladder. He climbs to the top and hits a big splash off of it for the pinfall!

The referee begins the count. JDC does not get to his feet within the ten count.

Winner: Mike Santana

Moose comes out and attacks Mike Santana on the stage with a chair. He lays in multiple shots and then trash talks Santana.

Sinner and Saint are in the back. Josh Alexander approaches them. He tells them that they have potential and they can’t let tonight’s loss get them down. Alexander offers his help if they need any advice.

A video package for Lei Ying Lee (formerly known as Xia Li) is shown. She will be arriving next week!

Joe Hendry comes to the ring. He says that this year has been a roller coaster, but Victory Road was special. He made a statement by beating Josh Alexander. That makes him important in TNA. When he first came to the company, he had a goal. That goal is still the same - the TNA World Championship. He’s had a huge amount of support from the fans, but a lot of people in the back don’t show the same support. It’s the fans who believe. No matter how much people try to hold him down, the audience lifts him up - and they’ll continue to do so as he goes for the TNA World Championship.

Frankie Kazarian comes to the ring. He says that the fans won’t be lifting Joe Hendry up because they can’t even lift up their own bellies to see their genitals. He thinks it’s funny that Hendry thinks he can challenge for the title after one win. He says that Hendry cheated because of the cup he had that protected him from Alexander’s low blow. Kazarian is sick of Joe Hendry. He says Hendry sounds like a cross between Shrek and Groundskeeper Willie. Hendry doesn’t deserve a title shot - Frankie Kazarian does.

Kazarian calls out Nic Nemeth. He says that if Nemeth is a man, he’ll come out and give Kazarian a title shot. With that, Nic Nemeth comes to the ring. Kazarian can’t believe Nemeth came out because he knows Nemeth is scared of him. He scouted Nemeth at Victory Road, so he’s ready to take the title.

Nemeth tells Kazarian to shut up. He gives Hendry credit for his win at Victory Road and shakes his hand. He turns his attention back to Kazarian and tells him that he’s not the King of TNA. The real crown is the World Title.

Santino Marella comes out. He’s going to keep it “short and succulent.” Next week - it’s Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry. The winner will face Nic Nemeth at Bound for Glory!

The System and Tasha Steelz with Alisha Edwards vs. The Hardy Boys and Masha Slamovich

Masha Slamovich and Tasha Steelz start things off. They exchange blows in the middle of the ring before Masha takes control. Steelz ducks an attack and lays in a hard shot. Masha trips Steelz up and gets in a couple of running attacks for a two count. Eddie Edwards tags in. Masha challenges him. They circle and Edwards takes a shot at Matt Hardy on the apron. He tags in.

Matt and Edwards lock up. Matt hits a tackle and a punch. He chokes Edwards on the second rope and then the top rope. Jeff Hardy tags in and The Hardys double team Edwards. Brian Myers runs in and gets sent into the same corner as Edwards. The Hardys hit Poetry in Motion on both men.

The Hardys send The System to the outside. Steelz comes in and attacks Matt. Masha enters the ring and attacks Steelz. She throws Steelz into the corner a couple of times and then hits Poetry in Motion with the help of Matt Hardy. The System tries to enter the ring, but The Hardys knock them off of the apron. Masha goes to the top rope and wipes out her opponents on the outside.

Jeff sends Edwards back into the ring and takes control. He runs Edwards into the turnbuckles and tags in Masha. Masha gets in some slaps on Edwards. Edwards grabs her and tags in Steelz. Steelz takes control of Masha with a snapmare and a kick for a two count.

Masha fights back and runs the ropes. Alisha Edwards trips up Masha, but the referee doesn't see it. Steelz uses the distraction to lay out Masha with a big kick. Myers tags in and tosses Masha into the corner. He whips her into the opposite corner. Steelz tags back in and chops Masha.

Steelz headbutts Masha and tags Myers back in. Myers immediately tags Edwards in. They attempt to double team Masha, but Masha ducks a chop and tags in Jeff. Jeff comes in hot and takes control of Edwards. He drops an elbow for a two count.

Jeff goes for a Twist of Fate, but Edwards pushes out of it. Jeff tries to hit Whisper in the Wind, but Myers pulls Edwards to safety. Myers tags in and takes control of Jeff. Myers hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count and then locks in a headlock. Jeff strikes out of it and runs the ropes. Myers hits an elbow to stop his momentum.

Steelz tags in and chops Jeff. She taunts Jeff and jumps on his back. Edwards tags in and keeps control of Jeff. He knocks Matt off of the apron and tries to suplex Jeff. Jeff blocks it and hits a suplex of his own. Edwards tags Myers in. Myers stops Jeff from making a tag and takes control of him with a headlock.

Myers tags in Edwards. Edwards gets in one shot and tags Myers back in. Myers knocks Matt off of the apron again and then pushes Masha off of the apron, too. The System tries to double team Jeff, but he elbows out of it and hits Whisper in the Wind.

Jeff crawls to his corner and tags in Matt. Matt comes in hot and drops Myers. Drops Edwards. Slams Myers. Neckbreaker on Edwards. Matt slams Myers’ head into the turnbuckles. Same with Edwards. He hits the Side Effect on Myers for a two count.

Matt calls for the Twist of Fate. Myers pushes out of it and Alisha grabs a hold of Matt. The referee sees it and tosses Alisha from ringside. Alisha is slow to leave ringside. The Hardys and Masha Slamovich are waving goodbye to Alisha. The ABC comes out and lifts Alisha up, carrying her to the back.

Myers cracks Matt from behind. Masha attacks Myers. Steelz breaks it up, but gets sent to the outside by Masha. Masha dives to the outside onto Steelz. Jeff hits the Twist of Fate on Edwards. Matt hits the Twist of Fate on Myers. Jeff hits the Swanton Bomb on Myers and Matt covers for the win!

Winners: The Hardys and Masha Slamovich