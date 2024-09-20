WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Sees Slight Dip in Viewership for September 18 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 20, 2024

AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings for September 18, 2024 Episode

The viewership numbers for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite are in.

The Wednesday, September 18, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 687,000 viewers, as reported by WrestleNomics. This marks a decrease from the previous week's episode on September 11, which attracted 716,000 viewers, showing a decline of 29,000 viewers.

However, AEW Dynamite saw a slight increase in the key 18-to-49 demographic rating. The September 18 episode scored a 0.22 rating, up from the 0.21 rating of the September 11 episode.

This episode, which served as the final show before the annual AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special at Arthur Ashe Stadium, finished second in cable rankings for the night. Gutfeld on Fox News took the top spot.

