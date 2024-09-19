Adam Cole Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite, Recovery Progressing

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Adam Cole appears to be on the road to recovery, as he was spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite.

The former NXT Champion has been sidelined with injuries since his AEW debut at All Out 2021. His struggles included a severe head injury that forced him to miss over half of 2022, leaving him worried about his future in the ring.

Cole made a triumphant return in 2023, headlining Wembley Stadium against MJF at AEW's All In 2023 and capturing the ROH Tag Team titles with MJF. Unfortunately, this momentum was halted when he suffered a significant ankle injury in September 2023.

Though Cole was revealed as "The Devil" at AEW's World’s End, he hasn't wrestled for over a year. However, recent sightings of him backstage at AEW Dynamite without any ankle support have fueled speculation that his return to the ring may be imminent.

Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin, who was backstage at AEW Dynamite, shared photos featuring several ROH alumni, including Mark Briscoe, Colt Cabana, Jay Lethal, Mike Bennett, Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole.

Silkin captioned the post, "This is @ringofhonor. So good seeing these guys tonight!" alongside the photos, which notably showed Cole without crutches or any visible ankle supports, hinting at his recovery progress.

Reports from the previous month suggested that Cole had resumed training, and these latest developments have fans hopeful for a showdown between Adam Cole and MJF in the near future.