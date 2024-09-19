Otis Reveals How He First Mastered the 'Worm'

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Otis, a former Raw Tag Team Champion, recently shared the story of how he learned his famous 'Worm' move on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight Podcast.

Recalling a childhood memory, Otis said,“I remember it was called the sock hop in Cooper Elementary School. And mom says, ‘Get your ass out of the house. You watch too much horror, watching too much damn wrestling. Get out the house. I’m gonna take you to the sock hop.’ Apparently, it’s a form of dancing. You get in there, and it’s typical. I’m not gonna dance with a girl. It’s kind of like fifth grade. I’m like, alright, so I walk up to the DJ and said, ‘Excuse me, sir. Do you have ‘Batter Up’ by Nelly?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, but I wasn’t planning on playing that.’ [I said] ‘Play it next.’ Walked away.

"Next thing, I was waiting for the song to play. But 10 more polka songs came on first. Finally, the song goes up. All the dudes were dancing with their chicks, and I just dropped down and did it—boom! Got that first reaction, that attention. I’ve never been a big attention guy, but it’s always been about showing some love for your craft and performing. So I dropped down on the floor. I’ve always been hooked [on wrestling]. It’s a totally good addiction to have,” Otis said.