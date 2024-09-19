WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ring of Honor Announces Stacked Card for September 19 ROH On HonorClub

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2024

Ring of Honor has revealed an exciting lineup of matches for this week's episode of ROH On HonorClub, airing on September 19:

- Cage of Agony will compete in a featured match.

- Anthony Ogogo is set for in-ring action.

- Rachael Ellering steps into the ring for a highly anticipated contest.

-The Infantry will face Angelico & Serpentico in tag team action.

- Proving Ground Match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara challenge Dark Order for the ROH Tag Team Titles.


