Ring of Honor Announces Stacked Card for September 19 ROH On HonorClub

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2024

Ring of Honor has revealed an exciting lineup of matches for this week's episode of ROH On HonorClub, airing on September 19:

- Cage of Agony will compete in a featured match.

- Anthony Ogogo is set for in-ring action.

- Rachael Ellering steps into the ring for a highly anticipated contest.

-The Infantry will face Angelico & Serpentico in tag team action.

- Proving Ground Match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara challenge Dark Order for the ROH Tag Team Titles.