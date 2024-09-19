Ring of Honor Announces Stacked Card for September 19 ROH On HonorClub

Ring of Honor has revealed an exciting lineup of matches for this week's episode of ROH On HonorClub, airing on September 19:
- Cage of Agony will compete in a featured match.
- Anthony Ogogo is set for in-ring action.
- Rachael Ellering steps into the ring for a highly anticipated contest.
-The Infantry will face Angelico & Serpentico in tag team action.
- Proving Ground Match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara challenge Dark Order for the ROH Tag Team Titles.
.@EvilUno & @YTAlexReynolds enter the PROVING GROUND as they face the #ROH World Tag Team Champions @dustinrhodes & @sammyguevara!— ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 18, 2024
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/qYTyoEnHGs
