AEW Rampage Spoilers for 9/20/24 with New Match Announced for Dynamite: Grand Slam

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2024

After the September 18, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the upcoming July 5 edition of AEW Rampage. Below are the results:

- Commentary was provided by Ian Riccaboni, Excalibur, and Matt Menard.

- ROH Champion Mark Briscoe secured a pinfall victory over Bryan Keith.

- Wheeler Yuta defeated The Butcher by submission, using the Cattle Mutilation.

- Hikaru Shida pinned Harley Cameron, who was accompanied by Saraya. After the match, Jamie Hayter saved Shida from an attack and challenged Saraya to face her at Grand Slam.

- The Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong defeated Marcus Mathers & Joe Keys in a tag team contest.

- Nick Wayne triumphed in a four-way match against Kip Sabian, Rocky Romero, and Lio Rush.

Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay Set for AEW Dynamite’s Five-Year Anniversary

A major match has been confirmed for the upcoming five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On the September 18 episode of AEW [...]

