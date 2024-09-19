AEW Rampage Spoilers for 9/20/24 with New Match Announced for Dynamite: Grand Slam

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

After the September 18, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the upcoming July 5 edition of AEW Rampage. Below are the results:

- Commentary was provided by Ian Riccaboni, Excalibur, and Matt Menard.

- ROH Champion Mark Briscoe secured a pinfall victory over Bryan Keith.

- Wheeler Yuta defeated The Butcher by submission, using the Cattle Mutilation.

- Hikaru Shida pinned Harley Cameron, who was accompanied by Saraya. After the match, Jamie Hayter saved Shida from an attack and challenged Saraya to face her at Grand Slam.

- The Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong defeated Marcus Mathers & Joe Keys in a tag team contest.

- Nick Wayne triumphed in a four-way match against Kip Sabian, Rocky Romero, and Lio Rush.