AEW Rampage Spoilers for 9/20/24 with New Match Announced for Dynamite: Grand Slam

After the September 18, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the upcoming July 5 edition of AEW Rampage. Below are the results:
- Commentary was provided by Ian Riccaboni, Excalibur, and Matt Menard.
- ROH Champion Mark Briscoe secured a pinfall victory over Bryan Keith.
- Wheeler Yuta defeated The Butcher by submission, using the Cattle Mutilation.
- Hikaru Shida pinned Harley Cameron, who was accompanied by Saraya. After the match, Jamie Hayter saved Shida from an attack and challenged Saraya to face her at Grand Slam.
- The Beast Mortos & Roderick Strong defeated Marcus Mathers & Joe Keys in a tag team contest.
- Nick Wayne triumphed in a four-way match against Kip Sabian, Rocky Romero, and Lio Rush.
