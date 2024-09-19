Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay Set for AEW Dynamite’s Five-Year Anniversary

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A major match has been confirmed for the upcoming five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On the September 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, live from Wilkes-Barre, PA, Ricochet secured another victory by defeating The Beast Mortos in singles competition, extending his undefeated streak in AEW.

Later in the show, Ricochet caught up with AEW International Champion Will Ospreay backstage. During the exchange, Ricochet revealed that he had spoken with AEW President Tony Khan, and the two competitors are now set for a showdown.

The highly anticipated match, Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship, will take place on the five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.