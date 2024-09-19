WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay Set for AEW Dynamite’s Five-Year Anniversary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 19, 2024

A major match has been confirmed for the upcoming five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On the September 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, live from Wilkes-Barre, PA, Ricochet secured another victory by defeating The Beast Mortos in singles competition, extending his undefeated streak in AEW.

Later in the show, Ricochet caught up with AEW International Champion Will Ospreay backstage. During the exchange, Ricochet revealed that he had spoken with AEW President Tony Khan, and the two competitors are now set for a showdown.

The highly anticipated match, Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship, will take place on the five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

