Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 18, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS. Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (SEPTEMBER 18, 2024): WILKES-BARRE, PA.

We kick off inside the Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. and the commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to the show. They run down the lineup for tonight's show.

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

The theme for Orange Cassidy hits and it's time for the battle of the $7,000 jacket. He heads to the ring and settles inside to a good crowd pop. Out next is Chris Jericho and his Learning Tree crew. The Conglomeration end up out there as well.

After the bell, this one gets going quick, fast and in a hurry. Things spill out to the floor where we see The Learning Tree and The Conglomeration guys get into a wild brawl. The action continues in the ring, where Cassidy knocks Jericho out to the floor and hits a big dive on him through the ropes.

Jericho fights back on the floor, but Cassidy takes back over and brings things back into the ring. He hits a splash over the ropes from the apron for a two-count. He heads to the top-rope for a diving hurricanrana, but Jericho catches him legs-first and immediately starts turning him for the Walls of Jericho.

Cassidy survives, but falls victim to a big running powerslam from Jericho for a two-count. Jericho takes Cassidy out to the floor and continues to beat him down. He takes the camera from the cameraman and continues putting the boots to Cassidy with an up-close personally shot camera view.

A double axe-handle off the ropes in the ring sees Jericho settle into a comfortable lead, so much so that he feels cocky enough to pick Cassidy up and slam him. This backfires, as a fired up Cassidy starting bouncing forearms off of Jericho's dome. Jericho fights back and hits a Lionsault for a two-count.

We see the two fight out to the floor again. They brawl over to the barricade where we see a back body-drop spot through a table on the other side of the barricade wall. As they recover from the rubble, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Cassidy controlling the action, but Jericho starts to fight back. A thrust kick from "The Freshly Squeezed" one elicits fan chants. He gets Jericho down in the corner and does the wimpy kick-to-ferocious kicks spot. Jericho pops up and clotheslines him for a two-count.

As the action continues, we see Big Bill return to the ringside area and hit a cheap shot that helps Jericho take over. Cassidy sells his back big time. Cassidy hits a top-rope DDT that was insane. Bryan Keith runs out to give Jericho a roll of quarters, but Cassidy gets them and hits Jericho with an Orange Punch with them for the win.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Jon Moxley & Co. Send Message To Wheeler Yuta

A backstage vignette airs with the creepy foursome of Jon Moxley, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir telling Wheeler Yuta to do the right thing and show up for their trios titles match. Mox tells him he's free to go, but he tells him to do the right thing and be the type of man they trained him to be.

After that, Alex Marvez catches up with Wheeler Yuta as he is leaving the building. He tells him about his comments. Yuta says he'll show up at a show like WrestleDream.

Marvez tells him it's Grand Slam. Someone walks up and tells him he forgot this. They hand him the trios title of his. Yuta says he'll kick whoever's ass he has to next week and walks off.

HOOK vs. JD Ink

Roderick Strong and The Undisputed Kingdom join Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz on special guest commentary for our next match of the evening. The HOOK bat symbol flashes in the rafters and then we hear the familiar sounds of Action Bronson.

He heads to the ring as the commentators talk about his match with Strong next week. Already in the ring is his opponent for tonight's match, JD Ink. The bell sounds and "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" immediately starts rag-dolling Ol' Ink around the ring with various Taz-taught suplexes and throws.

HOOK gets Ink down to the mat and starts pounding him with forearms on each side of his dome. He slaps on the Red Rum and that's all she wrote, folks. Quick submission victory for HOOK. As he heads to the back, Strong yaps at him from the desk. HOOK motions back and walks off.

Winner: HOOK

Mariah May & Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata & Yuka Sakazaki

Alex Marvez catches up with Private Party duo Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. They tell PAC, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to put their trios titles on-the-line next week. They also send a message to Jon Moxley. They sound brave now. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, Renee Paquette is backstage with Christian Cage. He talks about "his son" Nick Wayne and how they're going to hold gold at the same time. He mentions a match Nick has on Friday and then notices Kip Sabian off-screen.

He asks him what his problem is with his son and why he keeps seeing his face. Sabian cowers as Cage tells him he'll bury him next to his dead dad if he keeps seeing his face turn up where they are.

Back inside the arena, Serena Deeb makes her way out to the ring. Her partner, AEW Women's Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May, is out next. Their opponents, Queen Aminata and Yuka Sakazaki make their way out next. The bell sounds.

May and Sakazaki go to start things off, but Deeb simply walks in and decides she's going to instead. May heads out to the floor at ringside like she's not even part of the match. She paces back-and-forth and claps in un-motivational fashion as Sakazaki goes to work on Deeb in the early goings.

Sakazaki continues to work over Deeb and then tags in Aminata. The two show good double-team offense and hit some cool spots and then Aminata takes over. May is shown kissing and shining up her belt, completely uninterested in what is going on in the ring.

Deeb starts to fight back and take over and she tags in May. May comes into the ring and picks up where Deeb left off, taking it to Aminata, stopping to gloat quite often. We shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, the Sakazaki offensive showcase continues until she gets close to the win, and May hits a blatant cheap shot with her title belt. Afterwards, she continues to whip Sakazaki with the belt as fans boo.

After the match, a Mina Shirakawa vignette continues to hype the continuation of her love story with May. After it wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

Winners via DQ: Queen Aminata & Yuka Sakazaki

Chaos Ensues With Jon Moxley's Crew, Private Party & Darby Allin

When we return, a really well-produced video package with a bunch of talking heads and cool footage airs to show the history of the Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson story. Unfortunately, they had to try three times before it played. They apologized for the technical difficulties and then eventually got it to work.

The theme for Jon Moxley hits and out he comes to the ring through the crowd with Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir. PAC is never a guarantee to be around. Nothing new there. The trio get near the ring after mean-mugging fans, but before they get over the barricade, they are attacked.

Private Party tries sneak-attacking the crew from behind, but quickly pay for their attempt. Shafir holds Kassidy as Claudio beats on him in the crowd. In the ring, Mox rag-dolls Quen. The beatdown continues with Shafir getting in some shots to Kassidy.

As they continue to maul the duo near the ring entrance area, they spot Komander in the ring looking hesitant to do anything. He eventually runs and goes for a dive, but is met with a big shot on the way through the ropes. Alex Abrahantes is out there and Shafir Judo-throws him onto his head. Claudio press-slams Komander into the second row.

Mox grabs a hammer and a microphone. He says he could end their careers for what they just tried to do. He says they've been here since the beginning. Five years. He says five years later they're in the same spot. He asks why. He tells them to consider this a gift and then slams the hammer down across Kassidy's arm.

Fans chant "You sick f*ck!" as Mox and Claudio walk with their chests puffed out. Darby Allin, big fluffy-ass(ed) pink coat and all, attacks from behind. He and Mox end up in the ring alone and they have a long stare down. Darby has a skateboard in his hand and swings it, but Mox avoids it and exits the ring.

Darby gets on the mic and asks Mox when he's gonna realize he's not the same guy he used to know. He vows to beat him at Grand Slam and then go to Wrestle Dream in Seattle and become the new AEW World Champion. His theme hits to end the chaotic segment.

Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos

A video package airs showing the latest happenings in the world of TNT Champion "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry. When it wraps up, we return inside the Mohegan Arena where the theme hits for Ricochet. Out he comes to the ring for our next match of the show.

The Beast Mortos' entrance tune hits next and out comes the big masked man who has been a thorn in the side of Ricochet since his arrival in AEW. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see Ricochet hit a big dive to the floor and boast into the camera. Back in the ring, Mortos Donkey Kong's the smaller Ricochet onto the mat. Moments later we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Mortos is still in a comfortable offensive lead. Ricochet starts to fight back. He goes for a senton splash over the top-rope to the floor, but Mortos catches him and power bombs him into the unforgiving floor. Fans chant "Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!"

Ricochet hits a wild 450 springboard splash off the apron onto Mortos in the ring for a super close two-count. He heads to the top-rope, but Mortos cuts him off and climbs up after him. With both of them on the very tip-top-rope, Mortos hits an overhead military press super-slam. Ricochet fights back, hits his Vertigo finisher and gets the win in a great match.

Winner: Ricochet

Jeff Jarrett & Hangman Page Have Another Wild Brawl

We head to a commercial break and then return to the announcement of a 10-man all-star tag match for this week's AEW Collision. Back inside the arena, Tony Schiavone is in the ring. He introduces his guest at this time, Hangman Page.

Out he comes with his new, permanently-pissed-off look in his eyes. He settles in the ring and complains about fans cheering for a guy like Swerve Strickland all the way to the AEW World Championship. He then talks about one voice he heard cheering louder than others for Swerve on commentary.

As he begins bullying Schiavone, the theme for Jeff Jarrett hits and the man Hangman viciously beat down backstage last week is on his way to the ring for revenge. Schiavone gets out of there as Jarrett and Hangman immediately start brawling. Hangman takes over and sets Jarrett up for a Buckshot Lariat. A ton of security hits the ring before he does.

Jarrett gets on the mic and says he'll be damned if he was going to sit in the back and watch Hangman put one finger on Tony Schiavone. Jarrett, who is barely able to breathe right now, continues cutting a promo about how before his career is over, "The Last Outlaw" is gonna kick Hangman's ass.

Ricochet Tells Will Ospreay They Have A Date For A Title Match

Renee Paquette attempts to interview Ricochet backstage, but Will Ospreay cuts her off and asks if he can have a moment with him. Ospreay apologizes if things are not good between them. Ricochet tells Ospreay he told him to go get his wins in AEW.

Ricochet says everyone is calling him out trying to prove they're better than Ricochet. He says it seems like everyone is more worried about Ricochet than he is worried about them.

He tells Ospreay he's not too busy the week after Grand Slam. On October 2, at the five-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, it will be Ricochet going one-on-one against Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship. Ricochet looks Ospreay up and down, calls him "little bro" and walks off. We head to another break.

Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson

It's main event time!

As soon as we return, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music for AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. Out comes "The Aerial Assassin" with Don Callis Family members Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Callis settles in on special guest commentary.

The Young Bucks' theme hits next and out comes Nick and Matt Jackson. The AEW Tag-Team Champions stop half-way down the ramp, flip a coin, and out comes "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada. The AEW Continental Champion joins them and heads to the ring.

After the bell sounds, Ospreay gets off to a strong start for his team, beating down the Bucks and sending them retreating on the floor. Okada tags in and fans chant "Holy sh*t!" before he and Ospreay even touch. They start to get after it and Ospreay gets the better of the first exchange.

Okada taunts him and then they get back to work. They fight over to the babyface corner, where Takeshita very firmly tags himself in, slapping the taped up neck of Ospreay. The Bucks and Okada take over and all three hit springboards into the ring that backfire.

Ospreay and the Don Callis Family duo hit slingshot splashes onto The Elite trio at ringside. The action continues between all six on the floor as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see the action still in progress, with the babyface squad in the offensive lead. This doesn't last for long, as after a comedy spot, The Elite trio settle into a comfortable offensive lead, which stretches through another picture-in-picture, mid-match commercial time out.

Jackson hits a step-over cutter on Takeshita for a close two-count, which Ospreay and Fletcher hit the ring to break up just in time. Taz points out that The Elite are showing better teamwork than the Don Callis Family duo and Ospreay. Callis says he can't argue.

Okada and the Bucks flip the triple birds for another comedy spot. Takeshita begins taking over in the ring as Excalibur promotes some upcoming matches. Ospreay gets the much-needed hot tag and hits the ring with a ton of energy, immediately shifting the momentum in his team's favor.

The Bucks fight back and stop to pump up their Reeboks before beginning a super kick party on "The Aerial Assassin." They hold him in position for an EVP Trigger. When they go for it, however, Fletcher stops them, dumping Jackson on his dome with a half-and-half and going to work on the other with kicks and a spinebuster.

Fletcher and Ospreay hit a cool sequence of moves to break up an equally cool sequence of moves The Young Bucks were in the midst of. Takeshita enters the mix and hits his finisher before launching himself over the top and onto Okada at ringside. Jackson hits the "Suck it!" face-buster on Fletcher and a moonsault off the apron onto Takeshita.

Fletcher fights back on the other Jackson and hits a twisting tombstone for a close two-count. Ospreay enters the picture and hits a vicious hidden blade. He and Fletcher hit a double-team spot on Jackson and they follow-up with the cover for the pinfall victory. Excellent main event.

Ospreay and Fletcher celebrate, but then Takeshita and Ospreay have a tense moment. Don Callis tries to keep the peace. Excalibur speed-reads through the lineup for next week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita