Latest Update on Dustin Rhodes’ AEW/ROH Contract Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2024

A new report has provided an update regarding Dustin Rhodes' current contract status with AEW.

It was previously noted that Dustin Rhodes' AEW contract is set to expire in September 2024. In recent months, Rhodes has enjoyed significant success, capturing both the ROH World Tag Team Championship and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. These accomplishments led some fans to speculate that Rhodes had either re-signed or extended his contract with AEW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, as of AEW's All Out event, Rhodes’ contract remains set to expire this fall. No further specifics have been provided at this time.

Dustin Rhodes has been part of AEW since the company’s inaugural event in 2019, remaining with the promotion even after his brother Cody Rhodes’ departure in 2022. In addition to his in-ring work, Dustin also contributes behind the scenes, particularly with the women’s division.

At 55 years old, Rhodes has been a professional wrestler since 1988, working across WWE, WCW, and TNA.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #roh #ring of honor #dustin rhodes

