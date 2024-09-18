WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jimmy Uso Reported to Be "Fine" Despite Concern Sparked by Rikishi's Social Media Post

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2024

Jimmy Uso has not been seen on WWE television since the April 12th, 2024 episode of WWE Smackdown, when he was ousted from Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline faction. Earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi spoke about his son’s potential return to the ring, stating: “I think at any given moment, hopefully, Jimmy will be ready to come back to be able to do what he loves.”

Rikishi also posted an emotional message on Instagram this week, writing: “Dear GOD 🙏🏾 for strength & health to continue #JimmyUso #wwe #Bloodline #Anoai #Fatu Stay prayed for my boy #JonathanFatu.” This post sparked speculation among fans about Jimmy Uso’s health and well-being.

Addressing Rikishi’s comments, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported, “In following up with people in WWE, they say that they’ve spoken to Jimmy Uso, who says he’s fine. I don’t have any further context beyond that.”

Additionally, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com responded to fan questions on Twitter/X, suggesting that Jimmy's return is a matter of timing, writing, “pretty sure just waiting for the right time.”


