AEW Adds New Segment to Tonight’s Dynamite in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2024

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite is quickly coming together.

On Wednesday afternoon, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Jon Moxley will appear live inside Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS.

With this announcement, here is the updated officially advertised lineup for the September 18 episode:

- Jon Moxley live appearance

- Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos

- The Elite vs. Don Callis Family

- Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

- Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb

