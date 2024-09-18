AEW Adds New Segment to Tonight’s Dynamite in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite is quickly coming together.
On Wednesday afternoon, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Jon Moxley will appear live inside Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS.
With this announcement, here is the updated officially advertised lineup for the September 18 episode:
- Jon Moxley live appearance
- Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos
- The Elite vs. Don Callis Family
- Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
- Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb
