AEW Adds New Segment to Tonight’s Dynamite in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite is quickly coming together.

On Wednesday afternoon, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Jon Moxley will appear live inside Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS.

With this announcement, here is the updated officially advertised lineup for the September 18 episode:

- Jon Moxley live appearance

- Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos

- The Elite vs. Don Callis Family

- Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

- Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb