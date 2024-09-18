Nigel McGuinness Teases Potential AEW Matches Beyond Bryan Danielson Showdown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Nigel McGuinness recently appeared on the September 11th, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he revealed that he has secured a singles match with Bryan Danielson for the highly anticipated Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. While speaking with TVInsider.com, McGuinness discussed the possibility of competing in more matches beyond his bout with Danielson.

“It’s definitely a wait-and-see. I’m not going to rule it out. I think for the longest time there has been the saying of never say never and never really meaning it. I think we’ll see how the match goes. If Bryan is able to compete as he is legitimately pretty banged up. Hopefully, it comes to fruition when he honors the booking. I think we’ll see how things play out after that."

Reflecting on his previous appearance at AEW’s Wembley event, McGuinness commented on how he felt post-match. “People asked me after the match in Wembley how I was feeling. I felt fantastic. It will be different going into a gauntlet match like that versus a one-on-one with expectations. I feel confident about it.”

As McGuinness prepares for his upcoming showdown with Danielson, he shared an inspirational quote from tennis legend Arthur Ashe, fittingly since the event will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium. “I was looking at quotes from Arthur Ashe this morning because we’re doing this at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He said, 'One important key to success is self-confidence. An important key to self-confidence is preparation.' I’ve had 18 months to prepare for this both mentally and physically. I just feel I’m ready to go."

He added, “Once I’m out there, there is a legitimate emotion that comes with standing across the ring with Bryan Danielson, given his level of success and story compared to mine.”