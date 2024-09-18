WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight's Show in Wilkes-Barre, PA (September 18, 2024)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2024

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means!

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS, broadcasting live from the Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with an action-packed episode of AEW Dynamite.

Scheduled for tonight’s two-hour prime time show are highly anticipated matchups including Ricochet taking on The Beast Mortos, The Elite facing the Don Callis Family, Orange Cassidy battling Chris Jericho, and a thrilling tag team match featuring Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb.


