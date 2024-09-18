AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight's Show in Wilkes-Barre, PA (September 18, 2024)

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means!
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS, broadcasting live from the Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with an action-packed episode of AEW Dynamite.
Scheduled for tonight’s two-hour prime time show are highly anticipated matchups including Ricochet taking on The Beast Mortos, The Elite facing the Don Callis Family, Orange Cassidy battling Chris Jericho, and a thrilling tag team match featuring Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb.
'The Learning Tree' @IAmJericho has a message for @orangecassidy, ahead of their battle TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite LIVE from @MoheganPA in Wilkes-Barre, PA at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/eQb7HnT93v— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 18, 2024
TOMORROW, Wed 9/18— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 18, 2024
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT@BeastMortos vs @KingRicochet
After he was blindsided last Wednesday by Beast Mortos, Ricochet will aim for revenge tomorrow on
Wednesday Night Dynamite!
Don't miss @AEW live TOMORROW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/S9jsRxYqiN
