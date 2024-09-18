WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Leilani Kai Set for Hip Replacement Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2024

A legendary figure in women's wrestling is preparing for a major medi cal procedure this week.

On Wednesday, September 18, Leilani Kai is scheduled to undergo a total hip replacement surgery.

"I'm having a total hip replacement," Kai shared on X. "I love looking at candid pictures with wrestlers."

She added, "It brings back the best times in my life with my friends. If you have taken a picture with a wrestler, post it here."

Leilani Kai, known for her iconic rivalry with Wendi Richter at WrestleMania I, has had a storied career as an NWA Hall of Famer, former WWF World Women's Champion, WWF Women's Tag Team Champion, and NWA World Women's Champion.

Best wishes to Leilani!


Tags: #wwe #leilani kai

