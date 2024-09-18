Leilani Kai Set for Hip Replacement Surgery

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A legendary figure in women's wrestling is preparing for a major medi cal procedure this week.

On Wednesday, September 18, Leilani Kai is scheduled to undergo a total hip replacement surgery.

"I'm having a total hip replacement," Kai shared on X. "I love looking at candid pictures with wrestlers."

She added, "It brings back the best times in my life with my friends. If you have taken a picture with a wrestler, post it here."

Leilani Kai, known for her iconic rivalry with Wendi Richter at WrestleMania I, has had a storied career as an NWA Hall of Famer, former WWF World Women's Champion, WWF Women's Tag Team Champion, and NWA World Women's Champion.

Best wishes to Leilani!