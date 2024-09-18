WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Confirmed as Guest Referee for WWE NXT Premiere on The CW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2024

CM Punk will serve as the special guest referee for the WWE NXT Championship match on October 1, coinciding with the show's premiere on The CW.

During Tuesday's WWE NXT episode, Punk made the announcement that he will officiate the NXT Championship bout between Ethan Page and Trick Williams, set for the highly anticipated October 1 premiere on The CW.

Punk's presence was felt throughout the night as he participated in multiple segments, including an in-ring face-off with NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and her CW premiere opponent, Giulia.

The contract signing for the October 1 championship match between Page and Williams took place during Tuesday’s show, with NBA star Tyrese Haliburton overseeing the proceedings.

Punk then made a surprise entrance to announce himself as the special guest referee for the match.

Here is the current lineup for the WWE NXT premiere episode on The CW, airing Tuesday, October 1:

- NXT Champion Ethan Page defends his title against Trick Williams, with CM Punk as the special guest referee

- NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defends her title against Giulia

- Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill make a special appearance
The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV


Tags: #wwe #nxt #the cw network #cw #cm punk

