WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match Set for September 24 NXT Finale on USA Network

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Two matches and additional segments have been confirmed for the Tuesday, September 24 episode of WWE NXT, marking the final NXT show on the USA Network before its move to The CW.

NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan is set to defend her title against Wren Sinclair. The match was set up during a backstage confrontation on the most recent episode of NXT, where Sinclair slapped Jordan.

Additionally, Ridge Holland will face Riley Osborne next week. This match follows Holland's betrayal of Osborne and Chase U at the No Mercy event.

The show will also feature "The Grayson Waller Effect" talk show, hosted by Grayson Waller with special guest Austin Theory. Their guests will be Nathan Frazer & Axiom, the NXT Tag Team Champions, who are set to defend their titles against Waller and Theory on the October 8 episode of NXT.

Finally, there will be a press conference segment to promote NXT's highly anticipated move to The CW Network, starting with the October 1 premiere episode.

The confirmed lineup for the Tuesday, September 24 WWE NXT:

- NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan defends against Wren Sinclair

- Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

- "The Grayson Waller Effect" with Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and guests Nathan Frazer & Axiom

- NXT on CW press conference