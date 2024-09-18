AEW Dynamite Adds Ricochet vs. Beast Mortos to September 18 Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for the September 18 episode of AEW Dynamite is coming together.

On Tuesday evening, AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to announce an exciting new match for the show.

"After being blindsided last Wednesday by Beast Mortos, Ricochet will be looking for revenge tomorrow on Wednesday Night Dynamite," wrote Khan on X.

With that in mind, here is the updated lineup for the September 18 show, which will take place in Wilkes-Barre, PA:

- Ricochet vs. Beast Mortos

- The Elite vs. Don Callis Family

- Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

- Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb