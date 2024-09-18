WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Adds Ricochet vs. Beast Mortos to September 18 Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 18, 2024

The lineup for the September 18 episode of AEW Dynamite is coming together.

On Tuesday evening, AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to announce an exciting new match for the show.

"After being blindsided last Wednesday by Beast Mortos, Ricochet will be looking for revenge tomorrow on Wednesday Night Dynamite," wrote Khan on X.

With that in mind, here is the updated lineup for the September 18 show, which will take place in Wilkes-Barre, PA:

- Ricochet vs. Beast Mortos

- The Elite vs. Don Callis Family

- Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

- Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb


