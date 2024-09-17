WWE NXT Results (September 17, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight on NXT - Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley take on Wendy Choo and Rosemary, No Quarter Catch Crew battle Cedric Alexander and Je'Von Evans, Lola Vice brings the fight to Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Trick Williams and Ethan Page sign their contract for their NXT Title Match, CM Punk comes to NXT and more!

Check back for live updates.

We kick off NXT with a recap of last weeks events. We join the GM, Ava Raine in the ring. Raine plugs upcoming events for NXT including Randy Orton competing in NXT for the first time. Raine discusses NXT in Chicago on Oct 1st and discusses the matches on the card, including a special edition of MizTV. Ava then asks Trick Williams and Ethan Page to come out for their contract signing.

Trick Williams comes out and wants to get straight to business. He says he went to war last week, but that doesn't change that Pete Dunne is still a Butch. Williams says he is the last man standing and in two weeks, Oct 1st, on CW in Chicago he will make more history when he beats Ethan Page. Page's music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Page asks why they all stopped chanting "Whoop that Trick" chant and mimics Booker T. Page compliments Williams and says he has every right to be confident but he isn't Pete Dunne, he's Ethan Page - who just so happens to be Williams' kryptonite... and he knows this because he has the title. Williams says Page has been running from him since he stole this title from him. Page takes offense to Williams saying he stole the belt. Page says he earned and won the title - and what he remembers most from the night he won the title was everyone's facial expressions, including Williams'. Page says his championship era will never end, Williams calls Page crazy and says in Chicago the NXME era is over and they'll be chanting N-X- and Page attacks Williams and powerbombs him through the contract signing table. Page lips off Ava Raine and leaves the ring.

Backstage, Hammerstone is stretching when Tony D'Angelo comes up to him and tells him to go to Ava and ask for another match and take care of what he paid to him. Hammerstone says do it yourself, and D'Angelo isn't happy as he paid Hammerstone and says he will take care of Hammerstone.

Match 1: Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria -vs- Wendy Choo & Rosemary



We come back from commercial with match underway and Rosemary is being double teamed. Choo is tagged and Paxley has her in a hold and gets a two count and Choo reverses for a two count. Paxley and Choo merry-go-round around the ring and then Choo gets double teamed and Lyra is tagged in. Choo then tags in and Rosemary and Choo try double teaming Valkyria but Paxley makes the save and they double drop kick Choo and Rosemary. Both Paxley and Valkyria baseball slide to Choo and Rosemary and we go to commercial break.

Back from break, Choo is beating on Paxley who is trying to break free from Choo. Choo hits a German suplex on Paxley and tags in Rosemary. Rosemary takes down Paxley and gets a two count. Paxley comes back with a kick and Rosemary tags out and Choo catches Paxley before she can tag. Paxley tags in and Valkyria takes down both Choo and Rosemary. Lyra gets a northern lights on and a two count. Paxley is tagged and they double team Choo and Rosemary breaks it up. Rosemary takes out Lyra and in the ring Paxley and Choo face off. Choo tries for a top rope superplex, Rosemary tags in and spears Paxley and she breaks the pin with getting her leg on the rope. Choo and Rosemary double team Paxley but Lyra comes back into the mix. Rosemary is distracted and Paxley takes her out and tags in Lyra who comes off the top and gets the pin on Rosemary.

Winners: Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber comes up to Ava and Trick Williams and they say the contract will be signed tonight.

We see the D'Angelo Family walking to the ring for their upcoming match.

Match 2: Tony D'Angelo w/The D'Angelo Family -vs- Hammerstone



The match is underway from commercial break. The men grapple and D'Angelo has Hammerstone in a headlock. Hammerstone breaks the hold and sends D'Angelo to the corner. They go to lock up again and D'Angelo hits a couple belly to belly's and a spinebuster to Hammerstone. D'Angelo boots Hammerstone in the head and Hammerstone comes back with clotheslines and carries D'Angelo to the corner and beats down on him. Hammerstone tosses D'Angelo over his head and D'Angelo rolls out of the ring. D'Angelo walks away from the ring and gets counted out. The D'Angelo Family stays behind all confused as Tony walks out on the match.

Winner: Hammerstone

Zachary Wentz jumps in the ring and says he has something to show everyone. He shows security footage of Miguel walking to his car and being attacked by Wes Lee. He says this is the reason they couldn't compete last week. He tells Wes Lee that he is garbage for attacking Trey Miguel. He tells Lee that he deserves everything that'll happen to him in Chicago. He says if Lee thinks losing to Wentz at No Mercy was embarrassing this will 10 times worse and this ends in Chicago.Ava Raine is talking to Tyrese Haliburton and she says she's had a rough night. Stevie Turner and Robert Stone look on as Tyrese tells Ava to give him the contract and he'll get it signed. Ava scolds Stone as we head back to the ring for our next match.

Sarah Schreiber is backstage with The Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne talks about how Lola Vice needs to be put in her place. Sarah asks about Jaida Parker and Fatal Influence say they have nothing to worry about.

In the locker room Lola Vice is warming up and Jaida Parker comes by and they talk about Fatal Influence and Vice says they will be Parkers after Vice is finished with them.

Match 3: Ashante "Thee" Adonis -vs- Eddy Thorpe



Adonis made his way to the ring before the break, and Thorpe comes out next. Adonis attacks Thorpe before the bell can even ring. The bell rings and Adonis comes at Thorpe again but Thorpe is ready this time and takes Adonis around the ring slamming him into the turnbuckle and back drops him. Adonis punches out Thorpe and gets him tangled in the ropes. Adonis gets on Thorpe and beats him down. The men trade punches and Adonis gets Thorpe down with a clothesline. Thorpe comes back with chops and they go back and forth with chops. In the corner, Thorpe elbows Adonis and Adonis then trips up Thorpe on the ropes. The men continue to trade blows and punches. Both men kick each other to the mat and Adonis drop kicks Thorpe to the outside. Adonis gets on the top rope and jumps onto Thorpe on the outside. Adonis rolls Thorpe in to the ring and comes off the top rope and misses a splash and Thorpe picks up Adonis and sends him crashing on the mat for the 3 count.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe

CM Punk is shown walking into the building.

Back from commercial break, we get a video package from Chase U. Thea Hail says Holland gave them the biggest wake up call and seeing how he broke Mr. Chase and hurt Duke - he broke Hail's heart. Riley Osbourne says he'll end Ridge Holland next week.

We are back at ringside and CM Punk makes his way to the ring. Punk gets on the mic and says he wants to get the business out of the way and he wants to have fun. He says he watches NXT but he's never been in the ring surrounded by the NXT fanatics. Punk talks up NXT and says he watches the show a lot and sometimes would sneak in to watch them and the NXT crowd would see him. He talks about the up and coming talent and talent that's already on the main roster like Lexis King, Carmello Hayes, Ethan Page, Bron Breakker and Je'Von Evans who are all the product of NXT. He says Shawn Michaels reached out to him and when he found out it's in his hometown, Punk begged to be on it especially because Michaels said he has free reign and Roxanne Perez cuts him off.

Perez gets in the ring and apologizes to Punk for interrupting him. She says 13yr old her would be freaking out right now. Perez says she looks up to Punk but she always did prefer his wife. Perez says she was so happy when Punk came back, but she realized she should have been a Drew MacIntyre fan. She says Punk's career will be over when Drew is done with him. She tells Punk this isn't about him or Giulia - it's about her. Punk tries to respond and Perez says she isn't done yet. She says she's untouchable - Punk says she's on her way to being hated. He gives Roxanne props for maximizing her minutes and says he appreciates an overconfident champion. Punk claps back at her and says the chip on her shoulder is like the one he had that made him the best. He tells Perez he didn't come here to talk about her or Giulia but if they want, they can talk about Giulia. The lights go out and Giulia comes out.

Giulia walks up to Roxanne and says the countdown is on, and she has two weeks left. Giulia turns around to leave and Perez goes to strike her with her belt and Punk intercepts and stop Perez before she can smoke Giulia.

Backstage Sarah Schreiber talks to Kelani Jordan. Jordan talks about Fatal Influence and how they're targeting her and she's going to only give women who deserve to challenge her. She is thinking of holding an open challenge like Jordynne Grace did. Wren Sinclair comes up and tell Jordan she's making an opportunity for herself and slaps Jordan and we cut to commercial.

We come back and The D'Angelo Family is backstage and they ask Tony when he'll challenge Oba Femi. They ask him what's wrong and he says nothing is wrong and then cracks and says he's afraid. He says Femi is a machine and he can't beat him - that's why he hasn't challenged Femi.

Match 4: No Quarter Catch Crew -vs- Je'Von Evans and Cedric Alexander



Evans comes flying at Heights and takes him out and Borne comes in and Alexander takes on Borne. Alexander gets the better hand till Borne tags out. Heights suplexes Alexander for a two count and then straps him into an arm lock and extends Alexander's shoulder. Heights throws Alexander and tags in Borne. Alexander tags out and Evans comes in and they double team Borne and Heights. Alexander goes to jump into the No Quarter Catch Crew and takes them all out with a springboard moonsault to the outside.

Back from commercial break, and Borne has Alexander in a hold and DDT's Alexander. Borne goes to cover and Heights and Evans come in and all hell breaks loose. Kelani Jordan comes by and attacks Wren Sinclair. In the ring, Evans comes off the top rope and crashes down on Borne for the win.

Winners: Je'Von Evans & Cedric Alexander

Ridge Holland is talking about how he is going to take out Chase U... Brooks Jensen walks backstage and Shawn Spears wishes him luck. Jensen asks if Spears is with him and they both walk towards the ring.

Match 5: Brooks Jensen w/Shawn Spears-vs- Dion Lennox



The men lock and up Jensen tosses Lennox across the ring. Lennox turns things around and throws Brooks and drop kicks him. Lennox hits a spinebuster for a two count. Jensen comes back with a back drop on Lennox and then mounts him and punches out Lennox. Jensen hits a spinning heel kick followed up with a snap suplex and then walks over to Lennox's glasses and puts them on. Lennox gets pissed and starts punching out Jensen. Lennox back body drops Jensen but gets distracted by Spears. Jensen hits a DDT on Lennox for the win.

Winner: Brooks Jensen

Wes Lee addresses the whole Trey Miguel attack and says it's now really one on one against Wentz.

Match 6: Jacy Jayne w/Fatal Influence -vs- Lola Vice



Fatal Influence is out first and Lola Vice comes out next. Vice takes out the rest of Fatal Influence and then goes after Jayne. Jayne comes back with punches but Vice knocks her out of the ring. Outside, Jayne slams Vice against the apron and sends her back in the ring. Jayne punches Vice and then kicks her in the back. Jayne cannonballs into Vice and covers for a two count. Jayne punches Vice who comes back with kicking and punch combos and gets Jayne down. Vice hits a striking kick combo on Jayne and sends her into the turnbuckle. Vice slams into Jaynes face and Nyx and Henley interfere but Vice is able to capitalize and elbows Jayne and gets the win.

Winner: Lola Vice

After the match Fatal Influence triple team on Vice. Jaida Parker runs down to make the save and clears the ring of Fatal Influence. Vice comes up to Parker and Parker almost smokes Vice and the two argue.

Tony D'Angelo is backstage and Rizzo comes up to him and says shes scared too. Tony says he's failed them, Rizzo says he'll be remembered as a coward if he's afraid to lose, but when all is said and done, no matter what he will always have the family. She says she knows he wants another shot at Femi. Tony agrees and Rizzo says let's do this and if he loses, he did it through the fear. Stacks, Luca and she all believe in him but Tony has to believe in him. Rizzo suggests special training and they hug.

Haliburton slinks around backstage with the contract.

We are back from commercial and Trick Williams is coming down to the ring to meet Tyrese Haliburton for the contract signing. Williams gets on the mic and says he's going to get gold just like Haliburton did at the Olympics. Williams calls out Page to come out and sign this contact. "All Ego" Ethan Page comes out and says this is ridiculous as he gave Williams an out but Williams is still here pursuing Page. Page says he'll beat Williams so he'll sign the contract. Page signs the contract and Haliburton tells Williams to "Whoop that Trick" and tells NXT to hit the music and Punk's music hits and CM Punk comes out as Haliburton leaves. Punk climbs into the ring and gets a mic. Punk gets between Page and Williams and says this is the match he wanted to talk about before he was interrupted earlier. He says this NXT match will determine the direction NXT will go so this match is a big match and it deserves something special. This match needs a special guest referee and he announced that he will be the special guest referee for the Oct 1st title match between Ethan Page and Trick Williams. He says since he's the official they can start fighting now and both Page and Williams go at. Punk stands and cheers as the officials come in to separate Page and Williams as the show goes off the air.