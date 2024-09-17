WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Championship Match Set for Post-Victory Road TNA iMPACT Episode on September 19

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2024

The lineup for the post-Victory Road edition of TNA iMPACT is taking shape, with exciting matches already confirmed.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling officially announced a championship bout for the September 19 episode of TNA iMPACT, airing on AXS TV and TNA+.

The episode, which was taped on Saturday in San Antonio, TX, will feature the inaugural title defense of the new TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna). Their challengers are yet to be revealed.

Additionally, fans can look forward to a Texas Death Match between Mike Santana and JDC, as well as an appearance by Joe Hendry.


