Championship Match Set for Post-Victory Road TNA iMPACT Episode on September 19

The lineup for the post-Victory Road edition of TNA iMPACT is taking shape, with exciting matches already confirmed.
On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling officially announced a championship bout for the September 19 episode of TNA iMPACT, airing on AXS TV and TNA+.
The episode, which was taped on Saturday in San Antonio, TX, will feature the inaugural title defense of the new TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna). Their challengers are yet to be revealed.
Additionally, fans can look forward to a Texas Death Match between Mike Santana and JDC, as well as an appearance by Joe Hendry.
After conquering @mashaslamovich and @RealTSteelz at #TNAVictoryRoad, Spitfire will defend the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships this week on #TNAiMPACT! @JodyThreat @DaniLuna_pro— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 17, 2024
