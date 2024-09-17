WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW on Track for Historic TV Deal Worth $170 Million Per Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2024

The AEW television deal with Warner Bros Discovery is expected to be officially announced as early as next week.

According to John Ourand of Puck’s The Varsity, the agreement is anticipated to span four years, with three of those years guaranteed.

The deal reportedly includes weekly broadcasts on TNT, TBS, and TruTV, with shows airing twice a week. There are also rumors that replays of AEW’s primary weekly shows could be part of the agreement.

Valued at approximately $170 million per year, this deal would position AEW as the most profitable wrestling promotion outside of WWE in history.

Additionally, AEW is said to be pitching content to major broadcast networks, which might lead to programming airing on FOX.

It remains unclear if this programming includes the rumored "Shockwave" show Tony Khan mentioned during the AEW All Out 2024 post-show press conference.

