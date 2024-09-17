WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE to Debut on The CW Ahead of NXT Premiere on October 1

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2024

WWE to Debut on The CW Ahead of NXT Premiere on October 1

 
WWE is set to make its debut on The CW network ahead of the first episode of WWE NXT, which airs on October 1. To introduce audiences to WWE’s programming, The CW will broadcast a special WrestleMania feature the weekend before the NXT debut in Chicago, Illinois.

On Saturday, September 28, at 8/7c, The CW will air "WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain," a two-hour documentary that was initially released on WWE’s YouTube channel. This special will offer viewers a glimpse into the intense preparation leading up to WrestleMania XL, showcasing WWE stars like The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Triple H.

The official description for the 9/28 special reads: “WWE Documentaries brings you behind the scenes of the chaotic build to WrestleMania XL, featuring The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and Triple H.”


Tags: #wwe #the cw network #cw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89317/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π