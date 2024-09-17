WWE to Debut on The CW Ahead of NXT Premiere on October 1

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



WWE is set to make its debut on The CW network ahead of the first episode of WWE NXT, which airs on October 1. To introduce audiences to WWE’s programming, The CW will broadcast a special WrestleMania feature the weekend before the NXT debut in Chicago, Illinois.

On Saturday, September 28, at 8/7c, The CW will air "WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain," a two-hour documentary that was initially released on WWE’s YouTube channel. This special will offer viewers a glimpse into the intense preparation leading up to WrestleMania XL, showcasing WWE stars like The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Triple H.

The official description for the 9/28 special reads: “WWE Documentaries brings you behind the scenes of the chaotic build to WrestleMania XL, featuring The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, and Triple H.”