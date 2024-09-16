WWE Monday Night Raw Results

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight on RAW, The Judgement Day defend their tag titles against The New Day, Damian Priest takes on Dominik Mysterio, Zoey Stark goes one on one with Natalya, we have another collision between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, Sheamus fights Pete Dunne, CM Punk returns after the beat down he got from Drew MacIntyre and more.

Check back for live updates once the show starts.

The Terror Twins are shown walking in the arena, followed by a clip of The Judgement Day walking in an empty arena earlier, Damage CRTL and Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are shown standing around too. Bronson Reed, Braun Strowman and CM Punk are also shown arriving to the arena and he walks right to the ring to open RAW.

Punk says he's at the point in his career where people ask how much time he has left in the ring. He says the answer is either wildly disappointing or will make you tremendously happy depending on how you feel about him... but the answer is more than you think. When he returned he said he didn't come here to make friends but that doesn't mean he wanted a mortal enemy. And that's what he got and it ends in Hell in Cell. He says he was naive to think this was all over, and everyone agrees it should have stopped after he was hospitalized the second time but he's too stubborn. MacIntyres fatal mistake is he didn't get the job done. Punk says he's got zero Hell in a Cell matches left in him. His family has him not to compete in Hell in a Cell - the angel on his shoulder is begging him not to do this so armed with that information he's going to explain why he is doing this. He sat the last time he was in Portland and told MacIntyre that Punk can be the devil if pushed and now we have the devil. He says he can't promise kill him because he doesn't make promises he can't keep. But he will make him billed and he promises that MacIntyre will have to kill him. He's prepared for this to be the end of CM Punk and if MacIntyre is prepared - he will see him in hell. Punk drops the mic and leaves the ring.

Barrett and Tessitore take us back to see how Sheamus has been losing his mind lately and we catch up with Sheamus. Kathy Kelly asks Sheamus how he's feeling before his match. Sheamus says Dunne took Sheamus' dream from him - which is getting IC win. Sheamus says he's been told by everyone to not call Dunne "Butch" but tonight Dunne will become his Butch.

Match 1: Sheamus -vs- Pete Dunne



Sheamus makes his way before we go to commercial break. After the break, Pete Dunne comes out and we buckle in for our first match of the night. The bell rings and the men go at it- Sheamus is all over Dunne with punches. Dunne fires back with right hands and run into a sidewalk slam. Sheamus with strikes to the back of Dunne and throws him over the ropes. Sheamus to Dunne with the 10 beats and Dunne counters and hyperextends Sheamus' elbow. Sheamus comes back slams down Dunne. Kicks to the gut of Dunne. Dunne comes back with a kick to Sheamus' head and straps into a wrist lock and stomps on Sheamus' elbow. The men are outside now and Dunne sets up Sheamus left arm against the steel steps. Sheamus picks up Dunne before he can do too much damage and Alabama Slams Dunne on the announce table and we go to commercial.

Back from break, Dunne is on the top turnbuckle as Sheamus punches away at him. Dunne flips over Sheamus and powerbombs him for a two count. Dunne punches out Sheamus and mounts him with more shots to the head. Dunne gets Sheamus to his feet, and Sheamus calls Dunne a bitch and clothesline him down. Sheamus clothesline Dunne all over the ring and powerslams Dunne. Sheamus gets on the top rope after pulling his knee pad down. Sheamus comes off the top with a knee to Dunne's head for a two count. Sheamus sets up Dunne for a powerbomb, Dunne escapes it and knocks Sheamus down. Dunne gets to the top rope but gets caught up by Sheamus. Sheamus hits a powerslam from the middle rope for a two count. Sheamus has Dunne tangled in the middle rope and delivers the 10 beats but goes to 17. Dunne nails Sheamus with a cricket bat, hits a big boot and gets the win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

We are taken to a video package showing us the drama between The Judgement Day, Jey Uso and The Terror Twins.

Backstage Jey Uso comes up to Rhea and Priest and says he has his back. Xavier Woods comes by and says they are taking on The Judgement Day as well today and wants to make sure everyone stays back and let's them fight with no interference.

Back from break, Braun Strowman is working out when the Miz comes up to him and wishes him luck and asks what he meant when he said Miz isn't a match for Bronson Reed. Strowman says sometimes a monster needs to defeat a monster.

Match 2: Natalya w/Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria -vs- Zoey Stark w/Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler)



The bell rings and Natalya tries with a school girl and gets a one count. The women shove each other and chase each other around the ring. Nattie gets Stark down for a town count. Stark catches Natalya on the ropes and connects with a springboard drop kick and we cut to break.

Stark has Natalya beaten down in the corner and Stark attempts a drop kick again but misses. Natalya now fires at Stark and punches Stark around the ring and boots her for a two count. In the corner, Stark misses a splash but hes a rolling slam and kick in the face for a two count as Natalya kicks out. Stark punches Natalya and gets her up for a Z360 but Natalya counters and tries for a sharpshooter instead they do a bunch of roll up combos. Natalya tries for another sharpshooter and they do a couple roll ups again until Natalya gets the win.

Winner: Natalya

Backstage, Kathy Kelly asks Rhea Ripley how her knee is. Finn Balor comes by and says he has things to say to Rhea but Priest is always around. Rhea gives him the floor. Balor says Rhea is like Priest and is responsible for The Judgement Day falling apart. Rhea says they'll see how bad the Terror Twins can be at Bad Blood. Balor says he told Dom to cheat on Rhea Ripley with Liv. Uso comes by and asks if there is a problem. Finn leaves and Uso and Ripley talk about his upcoming match next week.

Jey Uso comes down to the ring and gets the building yeeting. He talks about his upcoming match with Bron Breakker next week. He says he's exciting about winning his first title. Bron Breakker interrupts this yeetfest and gets the crowd howling like dogs. Breakker talks about Uso being relentless and it's inspiring that he now doesn't need the help of his family to win titles. He says everyone loves Jey Uso but Breakker has done more in six months than Uso has done in 14 years and he did it without using his family's name. And that's because his title is his family - he's a dog, that's what he does. Next Monday, when they fight - he will expose Uso as Uso is nothing without his family. The men stare each other down and Uso says he sees it in Breakker - he has that dog in him. He promises to not take Breakker lightly, and that Uso was winning when Breakker was in diapers and next week he will dog walk his ass. He says Breakker's title reign will be brief like his NFL career. Breakker attacks Uso and goes to spear him Uso spears Breakker and sends him out of the ring. In the ring, Uso celebrates with the IC title.

We are taken back to the action two weeks ago with Damage CTRL, and Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Backstage, Iyo Sky comes up to Cargill and Belair and calls Belair a coward for asking for a match against Sane when she's injured. Belair says she was booked for the match and didn't ask for it but if Sane is not cleared to wrestle Sky should take her place. Sky agrees.

Match 3 - World Tag Team Title Match: The Judgement Day(c) -vs- The New Day



Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are already in the ring when Finn Balor and JD McDonagh come out. While they make their way to the ring we see clips of the Balor and Rey Mysterio match. The bell rings, Kofi and JD start off the match and Kofi hits a flying headscissor and forearm. Woods is tagged in and JD gets standing elbows by Woods for a two count. Woods slams JD and tags in Kofi and they double team JD for a two count. Balor comes in and New Day double team him and they send Judgement Day to the outside and we cut to break.

Back from the break, Balor has Kofi in a wrist hold and sends him into the ropes. Kofi gets Balor on the mat and both men get the tag. Woods takes out both Finn and JD and then goes on the offense against JD and gets him in the corner and punches him for a 10 count. Balor tries to distract Woods who hits a combo on JD. All the men are in the ring and Kofi flies out to Balor and gets him with a suicide dive. Woods hits a powerbomb on JD for a two count. The rest of Judgement Day come out and LWO comes out to even the odds. JD tries to roll up Woods for a two count. Kofi jumps off the top rope and takes out everyone outside - inside Woods hits an elbow and covers but the ref is tied up with Liv Morgan. In the ring, JD and Balor double team Woods and get the win.

Winners and STILL Tag Team Champions: The Judgement Day

After the match Woods yells at Kofi in the ring and Woods leaves the ring with Kofi all confused.

We see Iyo Skye and Bianca Belair waiting backstage for their match and we cut to break.

We come back from break and Kathy Kelly is back stage with Kofi. He says he can't do the interview as he needs to find Woods. Woods is screaming at LWO and Kofi says he asked them to have his back. Woods and Kingston fight about needing help -vs- not needing help. Kingston says now that they don't have Big E they need back up as it's just them. Woods says "just" him and he feels left out and storms away.

We get a promo for Big Bronson Reed.

Match 4: Bronson Reed -vs- Braun Strowman



Reed is waiting in the ring and Strowman comes in. Reed tries to run and slam into Strowman but hits the ring and the top rope comes undone. Strowman hits a chokeslam on Reed and Reed rolls out. Strowman goes to freight train Reed - Reed picks up a fan and throws him at Strowman. Reed is distracted and Strowman comes running at him and both men go through the barricade. Officials check on both Strowman and Reed. Reed is taken backstage and Strowman poses in the ring... Strowman runs to Reed who is in the crowd and they start battling out in the crowd spilling backstage. Strowman throws Reed onto things backstage, flips a golfcart and out of nowhere Reed comes out of nowhere and jumps onto Strowman through some tables. Reed retreats and Strowman comes at him and spears him through some drywall and we fade to commercial.

No Contest

We come back from break and Adam Pearce is asking for updates on Reed and Strowman. Ludwig Kaiser comes and asks if Pearce has a challenger for Gunther. Pearce says he thinks Sami Zayn is a good challenger and that Gunther should come talk to him himself.

Sami Zayn makes his way to the ring and gets on the mic after waving to the crowd. He says he's in the middle of the ring in the middle of a red hot crowd but all week he's been thinking about being in the ring last week Bret Hart. He says last week was emotional and motivational for him. All he can keep thinking about is he wants to become like Bret Hart. He needs to be world champion, a champion we all deserve. Unfortunately our current champion has repeatedly decline every challenge Zayn has issued and it's because Gunther believes Zayn is on his level but Zayn doesn't believe that and that he's in Gunther's head because he knows if they do a part two he will beat Gunther again like he did before. He says Gunther is scared. Ludwig Kaiser's music hits and Kaiser asks what Zayn is doing here... out of everyone here, why Zayn. Why is he challenging Gunther and what's this nonsense that Gunther is scared. Kaiser pumps Gunther's tires and says Gunther is declining to save Zayn and embarrassment. Kaiser talks about Wrestlemania and says it was the greatest night of Sami Zayn's life. He gives Zayn advice... miracles don't happen twice so take it, run with it and enjoy it as this will never happen again. Sami says it's strange that Kaiser is out here speaking for Gunther and that Gunther doesn't need Kaiser for anything and he doesn't think Kaiser needs Gunther either. Zayn asks Kaiser why he's being Gunther's lackey and mouthpiece. He says Kaiser will earn no respect that way and to have the balls to speak for himself. GUNTHER... Gunther's music hits and Gunther marches his way to the ring mic in hand.

Gunther tells Zayn he'll answer his challenge in a bit and asks Kaiser if there is anything Kaiser has to tell him. Kaiser says there is something he has wanted to get off his chest for a very long time and clobbers Sami Zayn. Kaiser beats down Sami Zayn and he forces Zayn to look at Gunther as Gunther declines Sami Zayn's challenge. Gunther and Kaiser hug over a fallen Zayn. Gunther leaves and as Kaiser is leaving, Zayn grabs Kaiser's leg. Gunther tells Kaiser to take care of it, and Kaiser goes to attack Zayn but he gets the upper hand and takes out Kaiser.

Backstage Kathy Kelly is with Damian Priest. She asks him about his match and Liv Morgan comes by and asks Kathy to get out of her face. She says she's sad because Priest is now a has been. She says it's embarrassing seeing him and Rhea. He says he can't believe someone in The Judgement Day has a set and that she should protect them as Rhea will shove them down her throat, and that she should go say bye to Dominik Mysterio as when he's done with Dom he will destroy him.

Match 5: Bianca Belair w/Jade Cargill -vs- Iyo Sky w/Kairi Sane



Belair and Cargill make their way to the ring and Iyo Sky comes out next with Kairi Sane. The bell rings and the lock horns and Belair gets Sky down in on the mat. The women grapple on the mat and go back and forth with pinning combos. Both Sky and Belair flip around the ring breaking holds and pinning reversals. Sky starts chopping Belair and Belair dodges a hit but Sky and slaps Sky in a vertical suplex. Sky comes back with a floating arm drag and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Sky has Belair on the mat in a chokehold. Belair powers out and rolls up Sky for a two count. Belair drop kicks Sky and hammers into her in the corner and punches her in the corner for a 10 count. Sky gets free and Belair backflips over Sky and Sky hit a couple uppercuts and a drop kick and double knees Belair in the corner. Belair hits a gutbuster and both women are down. Belair slams into the corner and Iyo goes up time and hits a missile drop kick for a two count. Belair gets to her feet first and the women trade right hands, Sky rolls up Belair for a two count and then gets throw into the turnbuckle. Belair hits a spinebuster and a moonsault for a two count. Belair kicks Sky in the corner and gorilla presses Sky and Sky counters out and hits a bridging suplex pin for the two count. Belair and Sky are caught up in the ropes, Belair tries to suplex Sky out of the ring but Sky knocks her down and comes flying out of the ring onto Belair. Sky tries to suplex Belair but she powers her way to hoist Sky in a suplex and climbs the steel steps with Sky in position. Belair goes for a 450 and Sky counters. Sky goes up for a moonsault but Belair gets there and sets her up for the KOD - Sky counters and rolls up Belair for the win.

Winner: Iyo Sky

Backstage, Damian Priest is stretching and Rhea Ripley comes by and asks him to make sure to destroy Dominik Mysterio and we cut to commercial break.

After the break, we get a video package for Chad Gable, Brutus and Julius Creed and Ivy Nile - American Made.

Kathy Kelly catches up with Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser says he talked to Adam Pearce and he will expose Sami Zayn next week. Kaiser talks about Zayn's past and loyalty and that he's going to show the world Sami Zayn is a sad bitter man jealous of his friends.

Ilja Dragunov approaches Jey Uso and wishes him luck on his match for the IC title. The Judgement Day comes up to Dragunov after Uso leaves and warns him to be careful who he chooses as his friends. Dragunov says he respects Uso, Ripley and Priest more than he respects them. Balor says next time they won't deliver this message kindly.

Match 6: Dominik Mysterio w/The Judgement Day (Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and Carlito) -vs- Damian Priest w/Rhea Ripley



The Judgement Day is out first followed by The Terror Twins. Priest gets in the ring The Judgement Day scramble out of the ring while Priest and Ripley pose in the ring. The bell rings and Priest slams through Dom and throws him around the ring. Dom is gets irished whipped across the ring and Priest hoists him in the air by his neck and throws him down. Priest continues to manhandle Dom with shoulder blocks. Priest hits a flying kick on Dom for a two count. Priest keeps Dom on the mat with some chops and gets him up for a backdrop but Dom lands on his feet and hits a basement dropkick. Priest doesn't let him take advantage and slams Dom on the mat and stomps him in the corner. Priest chokes out Dom in front of Liv Morgan who is losing it. Priest tells off the other members of Judgement and Dom tries to take advantages with some body punches. Priest comes back with a punch in the face and attempts for a razor's edge but Balor distracts him allowing Dom to escape outside the ring. Priest comes out and slams Dom onto the apron. Priest slams Dom into the announce table and then uppercuts Dom against the apron and takes down Carlito as well. Dom gets sent into the ring and Balor attacks Priest as the ref is looking at Dom and then Dom suicide dives onto Priest and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Dom has control of the match. Priest fights back with an elbow but misses a splash in the corner. Dom hits a tornado DDT for a two count and taunts Rhea who taunts him back. Dom with some right hands to Priest and he follows that up with a chop to Priest's chest. This pisses Priest off and he comes at Dom with punches and spinning right hands, followed by an uppercut. Priest hits a splash in the corner and then flapjacks Dom for a two count. Balor distracts Priest and Dom rolls him up for a two count. Priest hits a punch and broken arrow and Liv Morgan breaks the count. Rhea Ripley spears Morgan into the announce table and Wade Barrett. Priest takes out Carlito outside and Priest catches Dom trying a suicide dive and throws him into Balor and hits a superkick on Carlito. Back in the ring, Dom capitalizes and hits a 619 and misses a frog splash. Priest clotheslines Dom and hits the south of heaven on Dom for the win.

Winner: Damian Priest

After the match, The Judgement Day attacks Priest. Ripley tries to make the save but Liv Morgan takes her out. Jey Uso comes out to make the save but Bron Breakker attacks Uso before he can make the save. The Judgement Day brutalizes Priest and Ripley as the show goes off the air.