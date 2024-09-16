Konnan Claims AEW President Tony Khan Is Overpaying Talent to Keep Them

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his podcast, former WCW and TNA Wrestling star Konnan shared his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan and his approach to talent retention. Konnan claimed:

“I think what WWE did when AEW started was they began overpaying people to stay. Then they realized, 'We don’t need to be paying all this money when we have NXT and can groom talent from there.' So they started letting people go. Tony literally gets mad when certain wrestlers leave, and now he’s overpaying wrestlers to keep them.”

Konnan also specifically addressed AEW star Swerve Strickland, adding:

“What has Swerve really done to garner extra attention or draw more fans? From what I understand, they talked to Swerve and Daniel Garcia, and that was enough for Tony to say, 'These are my guys. I’m going to overpay them.' Why would Swerve stay unless he’s thinking, 'Let me get paid for five years, get rich, and in five years, if they don’t bury me, I’ll still be viable and can go over there?' I would have gone now because they probably would have made him a big star. They even wanted to take Prince Nana with him. I’m not hating, but what does Prince Nana add to Swerve, other than being like Flava Flav? I guess no one else could do that except Prince Nana. He thought of ‘Who’s house?’—Wow, one of the greatest ideas in wrestling history. Why don’t you make him the booker?”