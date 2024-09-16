Matt Hardy Reflects on Violent AEW Spots, Raises Concerns for Younger Viewers

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his podcast, former AEW star Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on the violent spots from AEW’s 2024 All Out pay-per-view event. He discussed specific moments involving Swerve Strickland, Adam Page, and Jon Moxley, expressing his concerns about the context and impact of these moments.

"The thing that stood out to me the most, and maybe bothered me the most, was the syringe into Swerve’s mouth. I don’t really know where it fit into the story context-wise. It felt like they were just using a syringe because it was something violent and graphic they could do," Hardy explained.

He compared this to a past WWE spot involving his brother, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton. "For instance, Randy Orton and my brother did a thing where Jeff has these big hoop earrings. They did a deal in Hell in a Cell where Randy got a toolbox from under the ring, which made sense. Then he used a screwdriver in Jeff’s ear—it was gruesome, but it made sense in the context."

Hardy questioned the logic of the syringe spot in AEW: "Does Hangman keep syringes in his pocket, or are they just under the ring? It felt out of place, especially since they haven’t used syringes in their past stories. Syringes have bad connotations, especially in wrestling, where they can remind people of steroids or drug use. I don’t know if that’s the image you want in a wrestling match. If you’re going for something extreme, why not a knife or something that fits the setting better? The syringe was a little too much for me."

Hardy also addressed the chair shot delivered by Adam Page to Swerve Strickland, which sparked some controversy. "The way he sat on his knees and absorbed the shot—I get it was for shock effect. But I’m not a big advocate for that kind of thing today. I wouldn’t encourage it, especially with what we know about CTE and head trauma. I can tell my mind doesn’t work like it did 30 years ago, and that’s from the hits I’ve taken."

He acknowledged the dramatic effect but emphasized caution: "I get the intent if it was meant as the finish or a kill shot, but the more we can avoid that kind of thing, the better."

Regarding Jon Moxley putting a plastic bag over Bryan Danielson’s head, Hardy said, "I remember Terry Funk doing that with Ric Flair, so it had a nostalgic vibe for me. It was meant to show that Moxley has turned over a new leaf and is eliminating the weak."

However, Hardy expressed concerns about younger viewers: "If you’ve got a family and kids watching, I don’t think that’s something you’d want them to see. If they’re promoting the show strictly for an adult audience, then sure, go nuts. But for families who are concerned about what their kids are watching, those violent moments might make it harder to tune in. It’s like not letting your kids watch an overly violent movie."