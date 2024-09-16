Kevin Nash Fires Back at Logan Paul

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kevin Nash, WWE Hall of Famer, recently shared his thoughts on Logan Paul, initially remarking that Paul wasn’t "one of the boys." In response, Paul called Nash bitter and claimed he was better at Nash’s job than Nash ever was.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash addressed Paul’s comments directly:

“If you watch it back, I didn’t say fck you. I said, ‘Fck you for the boys.’ I guess I’m one of the boys, so yeah, I guess technically,” Nash said. “But I don’t have a dog in the race, man. I love the fact that the boys are making that kind of money. I just took it in character, and did what you do, you embellish a little bit to get a sound byte out of this.”

Nash went on to explain that he didn’t know much about Paul when they first crossed paths. He recalled the initial mention of Paul’s name and acknowledged Paul’s past controversies: “He has more than paid his dues on that. He has apologized. That’s bulls**t. That would be a bitter old man to kick somebody when they’re down.”

In the same discussion, Nash also praised Paul’s athleticism and performance, specifically recalling a match against Roman Reigns:

“The first time I noticed him, I believe it was against Roman in the Saudi match. He was on the top rope, cutting a promo with his phone in hand while filming a dive. I just thought, wow. He’s taken this to a different level. Nobody laid that out for him. His athleticism is amazing.”

Despite this praise, Nash raised questions about Paul’s in-ring skills and memory, stating:

“I asked someone who’s been in the ring with him, ‘How is he?’ They said physically, he’s amazing, but he just doesn’t remember anything. I don’t know how true that is, but apparently, they bring a ring down, bring some trainers or boys, and they go through his matches.”

Nash emphasized the importance of being able to "call it in the ring," expressing that Paul still had room for growth in that regard:

“You’re not a top five guy if you can’t go out there, call it on the fly, and know what’s happening without being reminded. When I was 42, if we had 12 minutes and they gave us the finish, you needed to be able to go out there and just do it.”

Reflecting on the supposed feud, Nash shared that he didn’t even know who Paul was at first, but wished him well:

“I pray that he doesn’t get hurt. I hope he has a good run. I’m not gonna stop drinking PRIME [laughs]. I’m a 65-year-old dude, man. I didn’t know who he was either.”

When asked if Paul’s response to him was just a worked promo, Nash seemed indifferent:

“I watched it once. I didn’t put much thought into it. If someone I didn’t know cut a promo on me, the last thing I’d do is react. He’s an employee of WWE, and I think both him and his brother are really good at what they do.”