Juventud Guerrera to Defend NWA Krossfire Title on NWA Powerrr Debut

The Juice is set to make a splash on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr.

The National Wrestling Alliance has officially announced that Juventud Guerrera, the reigning NWA Krossfire Wrestling Champion, will make his highly anticipated debut on NWA Powerrr. Guerrera is scheduled to defend his title against The Masked Zyon on September 17.

"The National Wrestling Alliance has always been home to the biggest names in professional wrestling," said Joe Galli, Chief Operating Officer of NWA. "We are delighted to showcase a star of Juventud Guerrera's caliber. This week, fans will witness ‘The Juice’ defending his NWA KFW title against one of our top challengers on NWA Powerrr."

In addition to Guerrera’s debut, the September 17 episode will feature three other championship matches. The scheduled matches include:

- NWA Krossfire Championship: Juventud Guerrera (c) vs. The Masked Zyon

- NWA Women’s World Tag Championship: The King Bees vs. Ruthie Jay and La Rosa Negra

- Exodus Pro NWA Midwest Championship: “Pretty Boy” Smooth (c) vs. “Big Strong” Mims

- NWA-Joe Cazana Promotions Southeastern Tag Team Championship: The Stew Crew (c) vs. The Fixers

These matches were filmed at the NWA Signature Live Event, "Back to the Territories," held in Knoxville, TN.