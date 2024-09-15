WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Thunder Rosa Temporarily Sidelined Due to Concussion Recovery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 15, 2024

After a long-awaited return, Thunder Rosa is once again sidelined, but this time, it is only temporary.

The former AEW Women’s Champion appeared on Busted Open Radio and confirmed that she will be out of action for a few weeks as she recovers from a recent concussion.

“If you feel like you have a concussion, make sure you stop,” Rosa advised. “Don’t get in there.”

She further emphasized the seriousness of the situation, adding, “It’s not worth it. I can tell you, right now I’m suffering from a concussion, so I’m going to be out for a little bit, for a couple of weeks.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
