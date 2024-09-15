WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Addresses Crowd, AEW Match Results Before NFL Game in Jacksonville

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 15, 2024

AEW hosted a special event today in Florida, ahead of the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns. AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance, addressing the crowd before a special match celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The action featured Sammy Guevara and Hologram teaming up to defeat The Beast Mortos and Matt Taven. The match took place at Flex Field, the Jaguars' indoor practice facility, which is part of the same complex as EverBank Stadium and Daily’s Place, the latter serving as AEW’s home venue.

Catch all the exciting highlights from the event below!

Source: Photo @FadeAwayMedia
Tags: #aew #everbank stadium #tony khan #jacksonville jaguars

