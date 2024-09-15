NJPW Unveils Full Match Card for Destruction in Kobe

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 15, 2024

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially revealed the full card for NJPW Destruction in Kobe, set for September 29. The event will feature several exciting title matches and compelling contests between top talents:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Great-O-Khan

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI

NEVER Openweight Championship: HENARE (c) vs. Shingo Takagi

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Boltin Oleg, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (c) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Kosei Fujita & TBA) vs Just Five Guys (SANADA, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)

Hirooki Goto vs Gabe Kidd

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) vs United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Callum Newman & Francesco Akira)

Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask vs Shota Umino, Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia