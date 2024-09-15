WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

NJPW Unveils Full Match Card for Destruction in Kobe

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 15, 2024

NJPW Unveils Full Match Card for Destruction in Kobe

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially revealed the full card for NJPW Destruction in Kobe, set for September 29. The event will feature several exciting title matches and compelling contests between top talents:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Great-O-Khan

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI

NEVER Openweight Championship: HENARE (c) vs. Shingo Takagi

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Boltin Oleg, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (c) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi)

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Kosei Fujita & TBA) vs Just Five Guys (SANADA, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku)

Hirooki Goto vs Gabe Kidd

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Yota Tsuji, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) vs United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Callum Newman & Francesco Akira)

Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask vs Shota Umino, Ryusuke Taguchi & Dragon Dia


Tags: #njpw #destruction in kobe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89299/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π