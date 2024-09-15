Rob Van Dam Reflects on Passing on Mr. McMahon Netflix Docuseries

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rob Van Dam recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Mr. McMahon docuseries on Netflix during an episode of 1 Of A Kind. He discussed why he chose not to participate in the project, his feelings after seeing the trailer, and more.

When asked about his reaction to the trailer, Van Dam said, "Yeah, the trailer has me intrigued to see the Vince McMahon docuseries… I already planned on liking it. I like Tiger King and the other stuff that they’ve done that I’ve seen. But yeah, for a minute there I started thinking, ‘Well, I better lower my expectations.’ And now, I don’t know. Now I’ve pretty much removed my expectations. And that’s RVD-ology 101, which is to try not to have expectations and just be in the moment. I’m looking forward to it.”

Reflecting on his decision to turn down the interview opportunity, he noted, “One thing I did realize after watching the trailer is, I feel like I probably would have been okay doing the interview. Because I saw Cena, The Rock. But I don’t regret making a decision, because of my values and my thought process, it was the right thing to pass on. But looking back at it now with the bigger picture, maybe if I would have done an interview — and I wouldn’t have had anything really bad to throw at Vince anyway, so I had that perspective. But I know that even when that’s the case, editors can be creative."

Van Dam further elaborated on his reason for declining, explaining, “And the lady even asked me, you know, ‘Why are the boys reluctant to do this when Vince isn’t part of WWE anymore?’ Because he’d already been gone by the time they reached out to me. And I said, ‘It’s not about retaliation from Vince. It’s that the WWE would look at any stories that were told that was bad that happened there at WWE as something that they would rather avoid and not promote. You know, and have forgotten about. And you know, they can be petty as well.’”

He also recalled a similar situation with a Hulk Hogan documentary, saying, "They went to my agent... And I checked with Hulk, you know. And I said, ‘They’re doing a documentary on you, and they want me to be in it.’ And, and he’s like, ‘I’d rather you don’t do it at all, brother.’ I was kind of bummed, because I was thinking, you know, I mean, that’s a cool thing to be part of, exposure."