Main Event Confirmed for 2024 TNA Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV

On Saturday night, TNA Wrestling held tapings for Impact, building toward the highly anticipated 2024 Bound For Glory event in Detroit, MI. A major development from the tapings confirmed that Nic Nemeth will defend the TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry in the Bound For Glory main event.

Below are the full spoilers from the Impact tapings:

The opening match saw the Hardys team up with Masha Slamovich to take on Tasha Steelz, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers, with Alisha Edwards at ringside.

Hammerstone secured a victory over Deaner, with Jake Something providing commentary.

Joe Hendry declared his right to challenge for the TNA World Title following his victory over Josh Alexander at Victory Road. Frankie Kazarian interrupted, claiming he also deserved a shot. Nic Nemeth proposed a solution by suggesting they fight for the title, which Santino Marella then made official.

Spitfire secured a win against NXT competitors Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey.

Matt Cardona's match against Rhino ended in a disqualification after Cardona used a chair on Rhino, leading to PCO arriving and delivering a chokeslam to Cardona.

FIR$T CLA$$ (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) defeated the duo of Sinner & Saint.

Jonathan Gresham emerged victorious against Laredo Kid.

A tag team match between Wendy Choo & Rosemary versus Jordynne Grace & Sol Ruca ended in a no contest after Tasha Steelz and Masha Slamovich interfered.

Backstage, tensions escalated between Josh Alexander and Eric Young. Josh called Eric out to the ring, feigned friendliness, then launched an attack, only for Maclin and Sinner & Saint to rush in and assist Josh.

Heather Reckless defeated Xia Brookside.

Wentz and ABC claimed victory against Leon Slater, Kushida, and Mike Bailey.

Mei Ying Lee defeated Hyan.

In the main event, Frankie Kazarian initially won against Joe Hendry using brass knuckles, but Santino Marella restarted the match. Joe Hendry ultimately won after the restart.

The night concluded with a Texas Deathmatch, where Santana defeated JDC.