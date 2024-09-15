Matt Riddle Not Expected to Join AEW Despite Recent Speculation

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Despite recent hints and mentions of discussions with AEW President Tony Khan, it appears that Matt Riddle won’t be joining AEW anytime soon.

A report from Fightful Select reveals that Khan has shown no interest in signing Riddle, particularly in the past couple of years.

The report also notes that AEW talent rarely works with Riddle on the independent scene, with most of his interactions happening in Mexico.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.