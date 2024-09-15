JBL Shocks Wrestling Fans With Back-to-Back Appearances at TNA and MLW Events

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer JBL is making waves across multiple promotions these days.

As previously mentioned, there was significant buzz surrounding MLW FIGHTLAND 2024, with rumors hinting at a surprise that would "raise eyebrows" in the wrestling community.

Following his unexpected appearance at TNA's Victory Road 2024 event in San Antonio, Texas, JBL made yet another unadvertised appearance, this time at MLW FIGHTLAND 2024 on September 14 in Atlanta, Georgia.

At Victory Road, JBL delivered his signature Clotheslines from Hell to members of The System. Similarly, during the FIGHTLAND event, JBL made his presence known by hitting a Clothesline from Hell on Mr. Thomas during the Andersons (CW Anderson & Brock Anderson) vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas) match.

In an intriguing moment, much like at TNA Emergence 2024, where he whispered something to Nic Nemeth, JBL leaned in and whispered something to Brock Anderson, leaving fans speculating about his future plans.