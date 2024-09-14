WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Recap - Sept. 13, 2024: Cody Rhodes Retains, Randy Orton Returns, and Tensions Rise Ahead of Bad Blood

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2024

The September 13th, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown marked a major return to the USA Network, packed with action and significant developments ahead of the upcoming Bad Blood premium live event.

The night kicked off with a brutal Steel Cage match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Solo Sikoa dominated much of the bout, leaving Rhodes bloodied after throwing him into the steel. Despite taking severe punishment, including a massive Superplex from the top of the cage, Rhodes fought back. He sealed the win with a Cross Rhodes, retaining his title in a hard-fought battle. After the match, the Bloodline attacked Rhodes, only for Roman Reigns to return and take out his former family members alongside Rhodes, setting the stage for their upcoming tag team match.

The evening also saw the team of Kevin Owens and a returning Randy Orton defeat A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller). After a back-and-forth match, Orton’s surprise appearance turned the tide, allowing the duo to hit their finishers—an RKO and a Stunner—for the victory​.

In women’s action, Michin (Mia Yim) defeated Piper Niven with a suplex and her Eat Defeat finisher. However, the victory celebration was short-lived, as Niven and Chelsea Green ambushed Michin post-match, delivering a vicious beatdown.

Elsewhere, Andrade earned a future shot at the United States Championship after defeating Carmelo Hayes in an exciting contest. Andrade secured the win with a Twisting Neckbreaker, cementing his position as the next challenger to LA Knight​.

The night also featured Nia Jax cutting a promo about her dominance since winning the WWE Women's Championship. Bayley interrupted, demanding a rematch, leading to tensions involving Tiffany Stratton and Naomi, setting up future conflicts in the women's division.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

