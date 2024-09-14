WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown's Iconic Fist Resurfaces for 25th Anniversary Celebration

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2024

As WWE celebrates the 25th anniversary of SmackDown, a key piece of its history has emerged from the archives. WWE Archivist Ben Brown recently took a deep dive into the WWE Warehouse to recover the iconic SmackDown fist, a symbol synonymous with the show's early years.

The massive metallic structure, which first appeared as part of SmackDown's entrance set in 2001, instantly became one of WWE's most recognizable set pieces. Fans fondly remember the fist smashing through the entrance screen, symbolizing the hard-hitting action SmackDown brought to viewers each week.

For years, fans have wondered what became of the legendary structure after it was retired in 2008. While many speculated that it had been scrapped, Brown's search confirmed that the fist had been preserved, lying dormant in the WWE Warehouse alongside other historic SmackDown memorabilia.

Brown's rediscovery of the fist is not only a nostalgic moment for longtime fans but also a fitting tribute to SmackDown’s legacy as the blue brand hits its silver anniversary.


