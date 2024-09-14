Two New Matches Confirmed for WWE Raw

Two new matches have been confirmed for this Monday’s WWE Raw.
Adam Pearce made the announcement in a video posted on WWE's official X account on Saturday, revealing that Damian Priest will face off against Dominik Mysterio in a highly anticipated grudge match. Pearce hyped the match by saying, “First things first, talk about a grudge match, how about Damian Priest going one-on-one with ‘Dirty’ Dom Mysterio.”
Additionally, Bronson Reed is set to take on Braun Strowman in what Pearce described as a clash of titans: “And, when these two get together, very big and very bad things happen, it will be Bronson Reed going toe-to-toe with Braun Strowman.”
Monday, September 16, 2024:
- CM Punk returns
- World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) defend against New
- Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
- Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman
- Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 #WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP has some HUGE news regarding this Monday's Raw! 👀 pic.twitter.com/MQmYBt0nME— WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2024
