Two New Matches Confirmed for WWE Raw

Two new matches have been confirmed for this Monday’s WWE Raw.

Adam Pearce made the announcement in a video posted on WWE's official X account on Saturday, revealing that Damian Priest will face off against Dominik Mysterio in a highly anticipated grudge match. Pearce hyped the match by saying, “First things first, talk about a grudge match, how about Damian Priest going one-on-one with ‘Dirty’ Dom Mysterio.”

Additionally, Bronson Reed is set to take on Braun Strowman in what Pearce described as a clash of titans: “And, when these two get together, very big and very bad things happen, it will be Bronson Reed going toe-to-toe with Braun Strowman.”

Monday, September 16, 2024:

- CM Punk returns

- World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) defend against New

- Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

- Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

- Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio