WWE Announces First-Ever Women’s Dumpster Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2024

A Dumpster Match is set to shake up WWE’s women’s division.

During the inaugural SmackDown Lowdown of the USA Network era, an unexpected announcement came from a familiar face in WWE history—former General Manager Vickie Guerrero. Guerrero, who was among the many WWE legends in attendance for the SmackDown premiere in Seattle, WA on September 13, made her presence felt after the show during an interview with Byron Saxton.

In a surprise appearance, Guerrero joined Chelsea Green on-camera and proposed a Dumpster Match between Green and Michin. Despite Green rejecting the idea, current SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis intervened and made the match official.

As of now, no date has been confirmed for the highly anticipated Dumpster Match between Chelsea Green and Michin.


