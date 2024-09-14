Lyra Valkyria Engaged to Longtime Partner, Independent Wrestler LJ Cleary

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria announced some exciting personal news on social media this week. Independent wrestler LJ Cleary, her partner of 10 years, shared photos on Instagram revealing that the two are engaged.

"10 years together celebrated by getting engaged to the person I will be spending the rest of my life with, and she is the love of mine," Cleary captioned the post.

One photo shows Valkyria proudly displaying her engagement ring, while another captures Cleary’s proposal, with "Will you marry me?" spelled out in rose petals on their bed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!