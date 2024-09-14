WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Lyra Valkyria Engaged to Longtime Partner, Independent Wrestler LJ Cleary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2024

Lyra Valkyria Engaged to Longtime Partner, Independent Wrestler LJ Cleary

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria announced some exciting personal news on social media this week. Independent wrestler LJ Cleary, her partner of 10 years, shared photos on Instagram revealing that the two are engaged.

"10 years together celebrated by getting engaged to the person I will be spending the rest of my life with, and she is the love of mine," Cleary captioned the post.

One photo shows Valkyria proudly displaying her engagement ring, while another captures Cleary’s proposal, with "Will you marry me?" spelled out in rose petals on their bed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!


Tags: #wwe #nxt #lyra valkyria #lj cleary

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89287/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π