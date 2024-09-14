Drew McIntyre Acknowledges “A Lot of Real Feelings” Between Him and CM Punk but Emphasizes Professionalism

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drew McIntyre opened up about his ongoing feud with CM Punk in WWE and the real-life tension between the two. McIntyre acknowledged his initial frustration with Punk's return to the company but emphasized his understanding of the business side of WWE.

“I mean, if I had a chance to really think about it, initially, I was pretty annoyed (that CM Punk returned to WWE), but I understand business and I understand why it was done,” McIntyre shared. “But, I found it interesting that everybody started going, ‘Oh, it’s obviously going to be this, or obviously going to be this guy.’ I was sitting there thinking, there’s a lot of real history here, and a lot of real feelings I’ve got. If I get the opportunity, I know we could tell the most compelling story of all because no matter my real feelings, I’m still a professional, you know? He’s still a professional, and we’ve been given the platform to show the world what we can truly do creatively."

McIntyre credited WWE’s creative leadership, led by Triple H, for encouraging talent to push the boundaries of their storylines. “Our creative team, obviously led by Triple H, is very much, you go out there and you take this creative as far as you can take it. You make people feel, you make people believe, and it’s not so hard to make people believe when you truly feel what’s good on-screen, inside and out,” he added.

In addition to his WWE storyline, McIntyre also discussed his work outside of wrestling. He praised his talent agency, Paradigm, for their strategic approach in finding new opportunities.

“The whole team have been great. I work with Nick (LoPiccolo) directly from Paradigm (Talent Agency) and just hearing their plan, their strategies… What an intelligent approach they have for myself and our other WWE superstars that are represented going into the future,” McIntyre explained. “Presenting opportunities that are going to help the company we’re working with and WWE and the characters’ brand themselves. It’s a strategy where everybody becomes a winner."

McIntyre reflected on his growth both inside and outside the ring, sharing his excitement for the future. "I’m excited to be part of it… I defer to the experts and listen to people that know more than me. I’m constantly listening to everybody around me and learning and it’s exciting. I’ve been, you know, in wrestling forever. I’m not leaving it. I’m in the prime of my career, but it’s also fun to, you know, have what’s going on (on) the side and being excited about that too.”